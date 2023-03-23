There was much speculation online about who saved Grogu during Order 66. Fans guessed everyone from Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu to Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, to the still-unseen-in-live-action Quinlan Vos. But Chapter 20 of The Mandalorian, ‘The Foundling’ satiated the query in the most fulfilling way, the episode revealed that it was none other than Ahmed Best’s Kelleran Beq who came to save the day.

We see in a flashback it was Beq who comes to aid the young Grogu, a moment highlighted in the trailers and finally paid off well on several levels. The show released a new character poster, on Twitter that sees Best as Kelleran Beq, standing tall with his green lightsaber. His heroics and Jedi pride is well captured in the new image as fans indulge in the discourse of him being Grogu’s savior and the valor he displayed.

Ahmed Best Gets His Due

Though The Mandalorian served as Best’s first appearance in the TV universe he’s no stranger to the Star Wars universe. He previously appeared in the prequel trilogy as the man behind divisive character Jar Jar Binks, from the planet of Naboo who befriends Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn. He made his debut in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace before appearing in a smaller role in the following films. Like Andy Serkis, he delivered the voice and motion capture performance for Gungan, who is also the first fully CGI supporting character on screen.

Though his performance did not take with adult fans and toxic fandom unfairly fiercely criticized the actor, Jar Jar Binks remained popular with those who grew up with the character. Best later returned to Star Wars as Kelleran Beq in the in-universe game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, guiding the young challengers through the obstacle course. With the latest episode he’s fittingly given the spotlight, giving a performance that’s well worth the nickname "Sabered Hand", he received during the course of the game show.

After years of turmoil and strife, when the latest episode aired, the actor took to Instagram to share his pleasure of returning to the franchise, “Gratitude! Good to be back. There is so much to say and share. It’s going to take a couple of days. But, for now, I’ll just say thank you to all that have held me up and made me better,” he said.

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+. You can check out the new image below: