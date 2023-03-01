Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 Episode 1 of The Mandalorian.When Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau first created The Mandalorian, they wanted to design a series with the potential of tying the expansive Star Wars universe together; filling in the gaps between the movies, implementing the canon from the animated series, and solidifying the legacy of iconic characters from the past. All of this has been achieved in an almost hilarious but no less endearing way because when we meet the main character, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), he is absolutely clueless about everything except the cruel art of bounty hunting. Din has no idea what Jedi are, or how the Force works, nor has he heard of the infamous Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) or the even more infamously elusive Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Din just so happens to stumble across these people, his path simply directed by the love he has for his little pal, Grogu.

As Din and Grogu make their way through the galaxy, the Star Wars universe expands, overlaps, and intertwines. Artifacts and droids and species and planets from a more civilized age resurface, and this time, in The Mandalorian season three premiere, Filoni and Favreau gift us with an ambiguous creature first introduced in Star Wars Rebels.

Who Are the Creatures Flying Through Hyperspace?

Image via Disney+

The creatures are known as Purrgil. They are informally referred to as space whales because they can travel at light speed. It was the Purrgil species that actually inspired hyperspace technology within the Star Wars universe. The Purrgil are a rare sight, but the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels do catch sight of them, and they learn that the elusive space whales feed off of starship fuel in order to travel across vast distances. After the Purrgil sustains their large bodies with fuel, their long tentacles glow, which symbolizes their take-off into the whirling blue and white colors of hyperspace.

RELATED: 'Ahsoka': Eman Esfandi Cast as Ezra Bridger

How Do the Purrgil Connect to 'Star Wars Rebels' and Ezra Bridger?

Image via Disney+

So, in the recent The Mandalorian premiere, when Din and Grogu fly through hyperspace, Grogu happens to spot a small group of Purrgil gliding alongside their ship at the speed of light. Because nothing happens in Star Wars without a reason Star Wars Rebels fans will recognize the Purrgil in The Mandalorian and they'll know how important these creatures are.

In the finale of Star Wars Rebels, Jedi Knight Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) thrusts himself into the unknown regions of the galaxy far, far away by flying upon the body of a Purrgil. Since that time, he has been missing. But when we meet Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in the Mandalorian Season 2, we learn that Ahsoka is currently searching for Ezra. And now, with the much anticipated Ahsoka series airing this year, which has confirmed that Ezra will play a part in, the appearance of these space whales becomes a lot more significant.

The Mandalorian has brought animated Star Wars characters to live action, it has broadened the galaxy, connected timelines, and placed legendary characters side by side that we never thought would be possible. Just as the Book of Boba Fett intertwined with The Mandalorian, it is looking like Ahsoka will do the same, as its story will be very much tied to the chronicle of Star Wars Rebels. Who knows? The Purrgil’s feature in The Mandalorian could simply be a way to hype up the Ahsoka series… but nevertheless, despite their good intentions, Din and Grogu will somehow always find themselves in the middle of the fray, unknowingly navigating their way through the galaxy, bringing unlikely people together, stumbling across timeless artifacts, and happening past ancient, ambiguous and powerful species.

Read More About 'The Mandalorian'