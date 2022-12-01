With the first season of Andor now concluded, fans are likely asking themselves when the next time Star Wars will be gracing their screens. While animated series The Bad Batch is technically the next to come out, hitting Disney+ on January 4, the next live-action project to be released will be the first Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Until now, all fans had to go on was the vague notion that the series would release in 2023, but at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience, series producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and series star Pedro Pascal were on hand to announce that The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023.

Anticipation for the flagship Disney+ series has been at a high since Lucasfilm released the first teaser for The Mandalorian Season 3 at Star Wars Celebration in the spring. The teaser showed the titular Mando Din Djarin (Pascal/Brendan Wayne) reunited with his adopted son Grogu after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, which saw Grogu reject the ways of the Jedi and return to Mando’s side.

Now together again, the Clan of Two appear en route to Mandalore, where they reunite with old ally Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who had her eyes and desires set on reclaiming the legendary Darksaber now in Din’s possession, which according to Mandalorian lore entitles the wielder to rule over all Mandalore.

Bo Katan in The Mandalorian, Star Wars

Din will also be on a personal mission this season, as his last encounter with The Armorer (Emily Swallow) ended in him being called an apostate and told he is no longer a Mandalorian, all for the sin of removing his helmet. He was told the only way to atone is in the living waters beneath the mines on Mandalore. Though Din points out that these were destroyed, his trip back to the devastated planet means he probably hasn’t given up hope yet.

Along with Pascal, Wayne, Sackhoff and Swallow, Season 3 will see the return of Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva, Omid Abtahi as Clone Engineer Dr. Pershing and Amy Sedaris as Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto. Since it looks like Din is heading back to Tatooine to see Peli, it’s worth wondering if Season 3 could feature a cameo appearance from Mos Espa’s resident crime bosses with hearts of gold Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). They’re close enough to Din that they called him in a pinch. It’s only polite if he swings by for a glass of spotchka while he’s in town.

The Mandalorian Season 3 hits Disney+ on March 1, 2023. Check out the trailer below: