After the rollercoaster finale of The Mandalorian Season 2, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the next chapter of the hit Star Wars series. The wait might be a little longer than initially expected, but The Mandalorian Season 3 does promise to be worth your patience.

First launched in November 2019, The Mandalorian follows the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the titular hero and a Mandalorian bounty hunter. Over the course of the first two seasons, we saw the Mandalorian develop a bond with the young force-sensitive child Grogu (better known among fans as Baby Yoda). He’s faced criminals, monsters, and the remnants of the evil Empire and there’s no telling where exactly his story will go from here.

That said, we do have some details about the Disney+ show’s upcoming Season 3. So warm up those blasters and read on for the full details.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

We've yet to see any trailers for The Mandalorian Season 3. Unfortunately, the new season has not begun filming yet and it could be awhile before it does. Disney has a lot of Star Wars content lined up right now so it will take some time for The Mandalorian to blast off again. Keep an eye on this space though because we will be bringing you trailers and teasers as and when they become available.

Currently, The Mandalorian Season 3 does not have an official release date. Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy had announced during December 2020’s Disney Investor Day presentation that the next chapter of The Mandalorian would arrive in time for Christmas Day 2021. However, showrunner Jon Favreau later clarified that she was talking about The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff series set up in the finale of Season 2.

All things considered, The Mandalorian Season 3 is unlikely to arrive on Disney+ before 2022, though there have been some rumors that it might be released slightly earlier in the same year.

Related:'The Mandalorian' to Reveal How They Brought Back Luke Skywalker in New 'Disney Gallery' Special

Who Is in The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast?

Image via Disney

We have yet to receive an official confirmation on the cast for The Mandalorian Season 3, as is tradition for this show (remember how each guest star in Season 2 was a surprise?). Fans can obviously expect Pedro Pascal to return as the gunslinging protagonist but there’s no word yet on who else will be returning.

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the main villain Moff Gideon in the first two seasons, has teased that we will see more of him in the coming seasons. So he’s probably going to be there in Season 3. Carl Weathers may also return as Mando’s friend Greef Karga.

It’s also expected that Katee Sackhoff will return as the popular character Bo-Katan Kryze. The character has a lot further to go in her journey and she is likely to be a major force in Season 3.

It’s currently unclear whether Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano will be back in Season 3 since they both have their own spinoff shows in the pipeline. If Boba Fett does return, it’s quite probable that he will bring Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) with him.

The only thing that is certain about Season 3’s cast is that Gina Carano will not return to play Cara Dune. Disney and Lucasfilm have cut all ties with the actor after she made some problematic social media posts. As it stands, it doesn’t look like the character will be recast, although that is a possibility.

The big question fans are asking is whether Grogu will return in The Mandalorian Season 3. Unfortunately, we don’t know yet. The last time we saw Grogu, he was leaving with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to continue his Jedi training. There’s no telling if or how the character might return but considering the sheer popularity of the lovable little creature, it would be disappointing if he wasn’t involved in the story somehow.

When Is The Mandalorian Season 3 Filming?

We at Collider exclusively reported that The Mandalorian Season 3 won’t begin filming until late 2021. This may partly be because Pedro Pascal is also scheduled to work on the TV adaptation of The Last of Us for HBO, which is filming now. But the main reason is that the cutting-edge LA soundstages where The Mandalorian is shot are currently being used for other projects.

Lucasfilm is committed to finishing production on The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi before they go to work on The Mandalorian Season 3. Filming on The Book of Boba Fett wrapped on June 8, 2021, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently in production.

The latter series has been in the works for a very long time. Starring Ewan McGregor as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and set ten years after Revenge of the Sith, the show is expected to take a while to finish production. The Mandalorian Season 3 won’t begin filming until after that’s done so it could be as late as early 2022 before the cameras start rolling on the new season.

When Is The Mandalorian Season 3 Set?

Image via Disney+

It’s possible that at least a few months may have passed between the end of Season 2 and the start of Season 3. There was a bit of finality to the way Season 2 wrapped up so there’s very little urgency there.

In relation to the movies, The Mandalorian is set five years after Return of the Jedi. Considering the next film in the franchise’s timeline, The Force Awakens, is set thirty years after that point, there’s a lot of room for the show to expand.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian have only covered a short part of that timeline so far. So a quick time jump wouldn’t necessarily hurt. We will, however, have to wait for official confirmation on this.

RELATED:Ming-Na Wen on Taking Live-Action Characters to Animation, 'The Bad Batch,' and the Future of 'The Mandalorian'

How Does The Mandalorian Season 3 Connect To The Book of Boba Fett?

Image via Disney+

While The Mandalorian Season 3 is its own story, it is going to have some ties to the spinoff show The Book of Boba Fett. Collider’s sources have referred to the new series as "The Mandalorian Season 2.5," and at least some of the characters from the parent show are going to appear in Boba Fett’s story.

The new show was set up by an end-credits scene in the final episode of The Mandalorian Season 2. In that scene, we saw Boba Fett and Fennec Shand arrive at Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine and kill Bib Fortuna. Fett then took the throne, establishing himself as a warlord of Tatooine.

Pedro Pascal had previously hinted at some “unexpected surprises” in a January 2021 interview with IndieWire but he didn’t confirm whether the Mandalorian would show up in any of the spinoff shows.

“I am told what’s happening and what the plan is,” Pascal said. “But I can’t share it. They are in the expansion of this world, where there are so many unexpected surprises and timelines that are going to be dealt with. If the character were to cross over into these worlds, it will be utilized in a way that isn’t meant to be expected. I wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise of whether or not characters from the show we already know are crossing over.”

Right now, there’s no way to know how much of an impact the spinoff series will have on the next season. We’ll have a better idea of the ties between the two once The Book of Boba Fett lands on Disney+ in December 2021.

What Is The Mandalorian Season 3’s Story?

Image via Disney

The biggest plotline looming over Season 3 is the struggle for the Darksaber. This legendary Mandalorian weapon is a symbol of power and its wielder is the rightful ruler of Mandalore.

The Darksaber was in the possession of Moff Gideon until Din Djarin won the weapon in combat at the end of Season 2. He then offered the Darksaber to Bo-Katan but she refused to take it from him. It appears the only way she can take the weapon and claim the throne is if she defeats Din Djarin in battle.

That’s going to be a problem in The Mandalorian Season 3. Din Djarin himself has no interest in being a ruler but he can’t just chuck the Darksaber into space either. Furthermore, Ahsoka already name-dropped Thrawn, so that EU character could come into play somehow as well. And it looks like Mandalorian politics may be a plot point once the show comes back.

And speaking of Mandalore, we’ve yet to properly see the Mandalorian homeworld on the show. The planet was devastated by an Imperial attack known as the Great Purge before the events of the series.

Most people in the galaxy, including the Mandalorian, consider Mandalore to be a cursed world. But Bo-Katan is hellbent on retaking the planet and bringing the Mandalorians together as one nation again.

It seems rather likely that we might see something of Mandalore in the coming season. While the Mandalorian will probably continue his nomadic ways, it’s possible that he will have to return to the homeworld at some point.

Another plotline that fans would be very interested to see is Grogu’s return. The little green child is the breakout star of the series so it would be a shame if he wasn’t involved in Season 3.

It also seems very possible that the Mandalorian will have further adventures against the Empire. Moff Gideon may have been defeated but there are still other Imperial remnants out in the galaxy. At some point, we are going to see how those pieces fit together and it’s inevitable that the Mandalorian will find himself in the center of the action, whether he likes it or not.

KEEP READING:The Best Shows on Disney+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

James Gunn Reveals 'Peacemaker' Editing Status, Episode Runtimes, Story Structure, and More "I love television storytelling."

Read Next