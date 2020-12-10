It looks like Season 3 of The Mandalorian will just make it under the wire in arriving in 2021. At today’s Disney Investor Day presentation, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy announced that the release date for The MandalorianSeason 3 will arrive on Christmas 2021. Obviously, that means the new season will spill over into early 2022, but it’s good to know we’ll be getting new episodes about a year after Season 2 concludes.

We don’t know what exactly will happen in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, but last week’s episode “The Tragedy”, finally began turning the wheels of the plot and made it seem like Season 2 will be more plot-driven than early episodes of Season 2 where The Mandalorian goes to a planet, needs something, someone asks for a favor, and he fights a giant monster. That’s fine for what it is, but it’s so episodic and lowstakes to be rendered almost meaningless. It’s okay that The Mandalorian doesn’t have complicated mythology, but if you’re going to be an adventure series, then your characters need to grow and change from their episodic adventures. The journey has to mean something, so hopefully they’ll start pushing the ball forward in the show’s third season. I also wouldn't be surprised if Season 2 ends in a cliffhanger now that they've got a devoted audience.

The penultimate episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 is set to air tomorrow before the Season 2 finale on December 18th. The show stars Pedro Pascal, who only needs to be on set for less than a week for his job, and more power to him.

