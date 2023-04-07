It was announced that executive producer Rick Famuyiwa would helm the final two episodes of the third season of The Mandalorian during Star Wars Celebration Europe, at the ExCel Centre in London. During the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase Panel, Famuyiwa came out to address the crowds and explained how the final episodes of Season 3 would "bring resolution" to both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the spin-off spawned from Fett's return to the franchise in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Speaking to Collider in February, Famuyiwa said he felt directing the opening episode, as well as the concluding installments, would "bookend" his work on the third season.

As someone who's been around since Season 1, how how do I best set the tone for what we're doing this season and express that in a way to the directors that are coming in that might be new to the process? And so, it felt right that the first one happened, and then obviously to conclude the season storytelling with seven and eight.So to have those bookends both gave me an anchor in the season as a director and into the real details of that work and where we've been and where we're going. I felt like being both the lead-off leg and the anchor of the relay felt like the right place to be, creatively, just because it could give me a context of everything we were doing, and also helped to express that both to the cast, crew, and the directors as they were coming aboard.

The third season has been a sprawling exploration of the Star Wars universe, going beyond the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his adoptive son, the Foundling known as Grogu, with focus on both the re-integration of former Imperial operatives into the New Republic, their struggle to settle, the expanded race of the Mandalorians, and the character of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) as she attempts to find her place in a world where she is no longer the leader of Mandalore.

Speaking on the relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu, Famuyiwa added: For me, the foundation has always been that simple relationship between Mando and Grogu. The adventures get bigger, and the characters you meet might be as iconic as Luke Skywalker, but it’s always in the service of that simple story."

The final episodes of the third season of The Mandalorian will drop on April 12 and April 19 on Disney+.