Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 4.This week’s episode of The Mandalorian is bound to become a fan-favorite for many years. Not for the reason you might think, though. Yes, Season 3, Episode 4 gave us a thrilling flashback scene about Grogu and his surprising connection with a fan-favorite Jedi Master. But what will scar our minds forever is the involuntary comedic moments that Episode 4 created while exploring Mandalorian culture. How can we forget the awkwardness of collective meals in Mandalorian tribes, when everyone must find their own corner to hide away and take their helmets off? And after Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) reveals he has a son, is anyone capable of not imagining how uncomfortable sex must be in full Mandalorian armor? However, the cherry on top of the funny cake is the space pterodactyl, aka shriek-hawk, that has been eating foundlings for a while, and which wasn’t taken down earlier for a simple lack of jetpack fuel supply.

The Mandalorians Vs. Shriek-Hawk

In the latest The Mandalorian episode, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) finally starts Grogu’s training as a foundling. After an exciting duel in which Grogu shows how high he can jump, the younglings' training is interrupted by a pterodactyl-like creature who grabs a child and proudly flies away with its prey. As expected, every Mandalorian possessing a jetpack takes flight and chases the giant creature, putting themselves at risk to save the foundling.

We were all waiting for an incredible midair duel between the Mandalorians and the monstrous alien. However, it doesn’t take long for every Mandalorian to land, pushed down by gravity after their jetpack fuel is exhausted. And as Paz Vizsla announces, the shriek-hawk has escaped multiple times before because they can’t fly long enough to track the beast’s nest.

Excuse me, but what? So there is a giant flying creature snatching foundlings, and the most efficient warriors in the galaxy failed to track it down? Aren’t these people supposed to be bounty hunters? What do they do when there’s no more fuel in the jetpack? Apparently, just turn back and announce there’s another dead foundling to mourn. The absurdity of the situation is only made hilarious by Paz Vizsla’s tone, as he talks about dead foundlings casually as if Din had just asked him the time. If we think for two seconds about what’s actually happening in that scene, it’s impossible not to burst into laughter.

How Many Foundlings Have Died?

It’s not hard to understand why the Children of the Watch have decided to set camp in what is basically the galaxy’s Australia. The cult comprises only big and bad warriors trying to hone their combat skills by facing the deadliest creatures they can find. But, come on, think of the children! How many foundlings did the shriek-hawk eat before the Mandalorians abandoned all hope of ever catching it? And how many more foundlings did the creature have to snatch before any member of the tribe decided to do exactly what Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) did and just chased the monster with a spaceship? And if no ship is available on the planet, couldn’t the Armorer (Emily Swallow) just, I don’t know, make some bigger fuel tanks for the jetpacks? Or couldn’t they set a trap? Or even an alarm? That gargantuan creature sneaked on a dozen Mandalorians in broad daylight, which must hurt their warrior image.

There’s at least one empty Mandalorian helmet on the shriek-hawk nest. And Paz Vizsla has a lot of data about how shooting the creature always leads to the death of foundlings. So, the creature must have attacked at least a few times. And considering how numb everyone seemed to be about another child being devoured, we could be looking at dozens of victims! Well, at least now we know why the Mandalorians struggle to rebuild their culture across the galaxy. Those dammed younglings keep getting eaten!

New episodes of The Mandalorian come to Disney+ every Wednesday.

