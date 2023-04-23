We have to talk about the sky battle. The third season of The Mandalorian came to a close this week, and while the finale may have fallen short of delivering on the level of seasons past, one particular high point deserves special recognition. Back on Mandalore, the surviving Mandalorian clans use their collective might in the fight to retake their home world. Led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), the warrior tribes face an ambush attack from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his fleet of beskar-clad troopers. Separated from their comrades, Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) are kept busy by Moff Gideon and his formidable Praetorian Guards. Aided by Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) and his reinforcements, Bo-Katan and the rest of the Mandalorians go head-to-head with Moff Gideon's squadron of upgraded troopers. This is the sky battle. For all its wonder, it's all too brief, but this climactic set piece should be praised, in the hopes that we could see more like it down the line.

The Sky Battle Reinvented Dogfighting

Dogfighting is a staple of Star Wars media. Virtually every film, series, video game, and animation within the franchise has featured a dogfight in one way or another. In the real world, dogfights are aerial battles conducted at close range, relying on basic fighter maneuvers to evade and confront enemy opponents. In Star Wars, it's the iconic form of space combat that you know well. Generally waged between fleets of starfighters, dogfighting is fought in deep space or just outside a planet's atmosphere. X-wings, TIE-fighters, Naboo N-1 starfighters — just about any spacecraft you can think of has seen a dogfight or two.

The original trilogy, the prequels, and the sequels all have their fair share, but the most memorable came to us just after the opening crawl in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. "This is where the fun begins," Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker famously exclaims before he and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) pierce through the fleet of General Grievous' Separatist Droid Army. The zero-g aerial battle spans above the sprawling metropolis of Coruscant. It's a symphony of blaster fire, whizzing engines, and hairpin turns as Anakin and Obi-Wan weave through a throng of deadly Separatists fighters. The explosions bloom like flowers on fire against the ink-black of space in a vibrant display of speed and light. Have any opinion you'd like regarding the prequels; this opening sequence is plainly irresistible.

After that, any dogfight is bound to disappoint or, at the very least, feel stale. That is until The Mandalorian decided to strip away the starfighters. In the third season's finale, the concept of dogfighting was taken to a whole new level. Outfitted with their classic jetpacks, the Mandalorians faced off against Moff Gideon's forces in the season finale, in a display of air-bound hand-to-hand combat as we've never before seen. It's a chef's-kiss example of Star Wars taking its already beloved visual language and morphing it into an innovative new breed of action. Moments like this should be the flagship of the new Stars Wars entries, rather than ultimately surmounting to fleeting filler.

We've Already Seen It!

It's great when the new additions to the franchise adhere to the visual style with which we're so familiar, yes, but all too often that comes at the expense of inventing new set pieces that Star Wars has not already tried. In recent years, especially in the sequel trilogy, even some of the most visually pleasing sequences were a rehash of cards the franchise has already played. The battle of Hoth in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and the battle of Crait in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi both have merit, but the latter is a key example of how the franchise tends to repeat itself continually.

Both battles occur on remote, unforgiving planets, with the brave Rebel Alliance standing against the Galactic Empire and the First Order, respectively. Ground vehicles hovering over a vast, white landscape are dispersed from a makeshift ramshackle base. They fight to stall for time, fending off the enemy's advancement. Even the visual spectacle is recycled, with the bright white snow of Hoth swapped out for a salt-covered terrain. It's hard not to wince when a Rebel fighter (a Gareth Edwards cameo) exclaims to his comrade, "It's salt!" As if the film itself is trying to ask the audience to not compare the scene to the snowy battle of Hoth. While The Last Jedi's climax on Crait does accomplish its share of originality, it's difficult not to feel as though we've seen it all before.

Episode VII: The Force Awakens, in its choice of archetypal new characters and its action sequences, largely relied on nostalgia and familiarity with the original trilogy. If these were peppered in as Easter eggs or tongue-in-cheek nods, that would be one thing, but this knack for rehashing the old served as the core structure of the film instead. The central climactic conflict is the need to destroy the Starkiller Base superweapon, a planet-sized cannon capable of destroying entire star systems. We've had this twice already. Episode IV: A New Hope and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi both had their Death Stars that needed blowing up. The fact that Starkiller Base is bigger is about as inventive as changing Hoth's snow into Crait's salt.

Give Us More Sky Battles, but Also Don't

For the most part, this season of The Mandalorian dragged along as it brought the Mandalorian clans together with impressively anticlimactic ease, while somehow managing to undo the emotional weight of seasons past along the way. It wasn't exactly a Bo-Katan show, and it certainly wasn't a Din Djarin show, but it was another Star Wars show. Again. It may be the thirst for some excitement that made the finale's sky battle feel so thrilling, but credit's got to be given where it's due. The praise should be given with a caveat, though. The sky battle should have been longer. It should have been the blueprint for an inventive season that we know The Mandalorian is capable of achieving, but now it's happened. Please don't do it again. Do, however, reinvent the old as the sky battle has proven you can.