Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.The Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian was one of the most action-packed, high-stakes episodes of the entire series. The fate of every Mandalorian depended on the outcome of the battle between Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) with his Beskar armored Imperial Troopers and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) with the few Mandalorians who have joined her. With such an intense climax on the horizon, how is it that this season had such a large viewer drop off? One of the biggest reasons is there was very little foreshadowing to the major conflict that was about to take place. The secondary plots, allusions to spin-off projects, and star-studded cameos throughout the season were all focused on far more than the main characters’ development or the major conflict of the season. Each episode seemed disjointed from the last, making the audience wait far too long for the whole plot to come together.

Star Wars Has a Storytelling Problem

This season of The Mandalorian seemed like it was all over the place. There have been pirate episodes, a political spy episode, a few monster battles, a police procedural episode, and a former ruler reclaiming her power throughout the season. Many of these events had little to do with the main characters of the show. After the first episode, the only goal we know for our main characters is that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) wants the IG-11 nurse droid restored to help Grogu as they explore the universe, a plot point that doesn’t pay off until the penultimate episode. In Episode 2, Din Djarin goes from hero to damsel-in-distress twice, saved both times by Bo-Katan. From that point on, he and Grogu become supporting characters in Bo-Katan’s journey to reuniting Mandalorians and reclaiming their home planet. Audiences came into this season expecting more of a focus on Din Djarin and Grogu after they reunited in The Book of Boba Fett, and that isn’t at all what viewers were seeing.

The marketing of these different stories has some viewers confused. When The Book of Boba Fett was announced, fans were incredibly excited about the chance to see a story centered on the original Star Wars Bounty Hunter. Many were disappointed, though, when the show became more centered on Din Djarin becoming an apostate and Grogu training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). This season of The Mandalorian made the same mistake because audiences did not expect the focus to be on Bo-Katan reuniting her people. If the producers had titled this season The Book of Bo-Katan, audiences would have known to expect the focus of the story to be on her and would also have expected Din Djarin and Grogu to appear as supporting characters.

Is Changing Directors Each Episode of 'The Mandalorian' a Feature or a Bug?

One of the main selling points from the beginning of The Mandalorian was the diverse set of directors the show’s producers would hire for each week's episode. Directors such as Bryce Dallas Howard and Peyton Reed have garnered a lot of praise for the work they've done on their episodes. This definitely provided a shift in tone and mood each week which worked well with the story arcs in the first two seasons because, no matter what the shift was, the story still centered on Din Djarin’s mission to keep Grogu safe. This season didn’t seem to know which story it was telling, though, which made the differences in directors more glaring and the shifts in tone and mood jarring instead of refreshing. Audiences jumped from a dark political drama focused on two minor characters to a brightly toned, cameo filled police procedural a few episodes later. In the previous seasons, it seems as though each director knew what the main conflict in the final episode was going to be and included clear foreshadowing to the event. This season, however, there were only vague whispers of Moff Gideon in a few of the episodes with no clear indication that he was as big a threat as he was to all Mandalorians’ futures.

The disjointed nature of the storytelling in Season 3 makes it seem as if directors had certain plot points kept from them, or else just decided to ignore them to prioritize the story they wanted to tell. The finale this season had to tie up a ton of loose ends that had been dropped, but it helped that Rick Famuyiwa was able to direct the last two episodes to tell his story and wrap up everyone else’s. He also directed the first episode, so it makes sense why some events like the foundling’s baptism and the fate of IG-11 came full circle in the final moments of the season. The concept of having different directors might work better, though, if each director’s story arc was interwoven with the other director’s stories throughout the season. The story of Dr. Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi) in “The Convert,” directed by Lee Isaac Chung, would have been able to build more tension and the consequences would have been more devastating to the audience if it had spanned a few episodes instead of the side plot being crammed into one.

The Star Wars Franchise Needs to Maintain Audience’s Expectations

Part of the marketing strategy involved in these major franchises involves a level of secrecy surrounding the plots of their productions. Spoilers getting released online and talked about endlessly has become an industry of its own because of the fans’ desire to know what to expect and the studio’s desire to surprise and delight audiences. Studios have been trying to strike the right balance between these aspects of marketing forever. If you leak too many spoilers, audiences decide not to watch. If audiences have no clue what your production is about, they decide not to watch. If you tell the audience what they should expect, and what they end up seeing is not what they expected, though, that’s a much bigger problem.

Disney should have learned from The Book of Boba Fett when critics complained that it wasn’t a show about Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) but that it was just another season of The Mandalorian. If they wanted this season to be about Bo-Katan reuniting the Mandalorians to battle Moff Gideon, then they should have found a way to market this season that way to build hype for the fans who do hold high expectations for these productions. Fans want a big payoff in the end, but you have to give them reasons each week to come back, and foreshadowing the major conflict throughout the season instead of waiting until the last two episodes would help.

