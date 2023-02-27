With less than 48 hours to go before the debut of The Mandalorian Season 3, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have released an epic new teaser for the upcoming season. Our latest taste of the lauded Star Wars series comes in the form an absolutely epic montage showcasing intense dogfights (including what seem to be experimental TIE fighters like the one Darth Vader used in A New Hope), mesmerizing new creatures, Grogu using The Force to repel an enemy, a team-up of Mandalorians led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Battlestar Galatica's Katee Sackhoff), and, perhaps best of all, the return of Babu Frik, the diminutive alien engineer who practically stole 2019's The Rise of Skywalker in a just a few short scenes.

All of this plays out beneath a dramatic, tantalizing voice-over from series hero Din Djarin (The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal): "Being a Mandalorian's not just about learning how to fight. The creed is how we survived. Without the creed, what are we?" Given what we know about the show's third season -- specifically, that the story will find Din Djarin going back to his home world, Mandalore, to seek redemption for removing his helmet during the season two finale -- it seems safe to assume that questioning the Mandalorians' sacred creed will be a central theme in these upcoming episodes.

Created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the third season of The Mandalorian will also star Carl Weathers as disgraced magistrate turned Bounty Hunters' Guild agent Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon, Emily Swallow as the fellow Mandalorian known only as 'The Armorer,' and Amy Sedaris as mechanic Peli Motto. Directors for the season include Weathers as well as Jurassic World franchise star Bryce Dallas Howard, Rachel Morrison (American Crime Story), Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Rick Famuyiwa (Dope). The show will once again be scored by Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, who also wrote the scores for blockbuster films like Black Panther and Tenet.

The Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian will debut March 1 on Disney+. Favreau, meanwhile, recently revealed that Season 4 is already written.

Check out the new trailer below: