While trying to get Star Wars Disney+ news before the studio announces something can be difficult, sources have provided us with some exclusive updates on The Mandalorian Season 3, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which we wanted to share with our readers.

Star Wars fans are going to have to wait just a little bit longer for more adventures from The Mandalorian. Upcoming spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett has officially wrapped filming and is on schedule for a December premiere on Disney+, as was previously confirmed. The Mandalorian, which reintroduced Temuera Morrison's bounty hunter to the Star Wars franchise, revealed the new spinoff at the end of Season 2, and The Book of Boba Fett has been filming in Los Angeles on the same stage as the first series created by Jon Favreau for Disney+.

The Book of Boba Fett will be a more closely-linked spinoff as well and sources have told us to think of the series as "The Mandalorian Season 2.5," with characters from The Mandalorian slated to appear in the series that currently co-stars Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

However, Season 3 of The Mandalorian is not currently heading into production. That's because the LA stages are, for the moment, in use by the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series starring Ewan McGregor in his official return to the galaxy far, far away since Revenge of the Sith in 2005. The show is set 10 years after the events of that film and production on this series will reportedly take many months.

We hear the plan is for The Mandalorian Season 3 to begin filming at the end of this year, or in very early 2022. What that means is the season will not be premiering on Disney+ until late 2022.

The delay in The Mandalorian's filming timeline can also likely, in part, be attributed to actor Pedro Pascal's commitment to the TV adaptation The Last of Us, which is slated to start production in July this year. Pascal has been cast to play Joel alongside Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Gabriel Luna's Tommy for the HBO series.

Look for more info on the Star Wars Disney+ series as we hear it.

Steven Weintraub contributed to this story.

