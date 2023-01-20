It's been over two years since the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, and audiences are already gearing up to step back into the next phase of Din Djarin's journey. According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, the latest trailer is already breaking records, with an impressive 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours.

The successful launch of the new trailer signifies a big debut for the new season, topping Obi-Wan Kenobi's 58 million and becoming the highest-viewed trailer for a Star Wars show. With the hit space western accumulating a record-breaking number of views from its trailer alone, the series will likely make big waves when it triumphantly returns to Disney+ this March.

While specific information on the upcoming season of the show, in traditional Star Wars fashion, remains under wraps, the series will pick up where events depicted in The Book of Boba Fett left off. With the titular character now reunited with Grogu, after their brief departure, the two will take on new adventures as they face the threat of new enemies. Pedro Pascal returns to the series as Din Djarin alongside Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Din Djarin Is Ready to Fight

Audiences experienced their first adventure with The Mandalorian when it debuted with the launch of Disney+ in 2019, where it became an instant hit with both critics and fans, earning a 93% critical score with an impressive 92% audience rating. Alongside its critical acclaim and 14 Primetime Emmy wins, the popularity of the series led to the release of other live-action Star Wars shows on Disney+, such as The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor.

After the inevitable launch of The Mandalorian's third season, other upcoming Star Wars shows include Ahsoka, which will feature the return of Rosario Dawson as the live-action rendition of the titular character, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. Additionally, the franchise will be taking a new direction with The Acolyte, a series set 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - Phantom Menace, which focuses on the emerging powers of the dark side. While the franchise may be taking a theatrical break for the time being, with many shows in store, there's still plenty for fans to look forward to in the next few years.

The third season of The Mandalorian is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 1. Check out the latest trailer for the hit series below.