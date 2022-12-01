Now that audiences know to expect the return of Disney+'s original live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian this March, the anticipation and excitement can begin to properly build. As part of Brazil's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were on hand via video to share a brand-new look at the upcoming season, which features The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) himself, as well as his tiny Force-sensitive son Grogu, who has some new skills to show off.

The trailer is an extended version of the one released back at Star Wars Celebration, and focuses on what’s next for the title character after making the conscious decision to remove his helmet. As we’ve seen previously, he decides to go to Mandalore. The trailer also provides a quick glimpse of Coruscant, monkey lizards, and teases several Mandolorians working together.

Grogu also is going to keep exploring the Force, as he’s shown pushing a figure out of a cave. Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) confronts the Mandalorian about his absence during the war and lays out his honorless future. Production-wise, the series seems to be reaching an all-time high, with even more locations and mind-blowing cinematography.

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Sets March Release Date

The new season will also feature many returning cast members, including Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Captain Carson Teva, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto. According to Favreau, the new season will be much larger in scale than previous seasons, and will include even more Mandalorians all working together.

The series will be the next live-action Star Wars series to hit Disney+ following the conclusion of Andor in November, however animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch is expected to premiere on the streamer in January.

The Mandalorian Season 3 hits Disney+ on March 1, 2023. Check out the trailer below: