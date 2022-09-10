In some exciting and long-awaited news out of D23, fans of The Mandalorian got their first look at the return of the armor-clad bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) and his little green charge Grogu in the first footage from the upcoming third season. The trailer first premiered at Star Wars Celebration in May, but it was at Disney's other showcase in Anaheim that the trailer first became available for all fans of the wildly popular Disney+ series.

Though Season 2 of The Mandalorian concluded in December 2020, that was not the last time Star Wars fans got to see Mando and Grogu on their screens. The pair also appeared in the latter half of The Book of Boba Fett as Din Djarin came to the aid of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Grogu decided to opt out of his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill/Graham Hamilton).

The teaser showed that he will be reuniting with the Armorer (Emily Swallow) alongside the Child, as he continues to try to find a way to make amends for removing his helmet.Another prominent aspect of the trailer was Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), who seems to be still be carrying a grudge due to Din winning the Darksaber. A few scenes showcased her sitting on a throne, talking with Din and the Child, and perhaps venturing with them to Mandalore. The sneak peek also revealed that Carl Weathers, Paul Sun-Huyng Lee, Amy Sedaris, and Omid Abtahi will be back for the third installment of the series.

Not much is known about who else will be returning for the third season. Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga, will be pulling double duty once again this season and returning to the directors chair. In addition, it was announced that legendary actor Christopher Lloyd will be joining the series in a mysterious role. Anything beyond that is mere speculation. It's possible Morrison and Wen could return, which would be a welcome sight for fans of theirs who can't get enough of their fantastic dynamic and chemistry. It's also safe to assume Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, will return in addition to starring in her own series centered around the character.

The Mandalorian Season 3 hits Disney+ on February 2023. Watch the teaser below

