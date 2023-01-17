As March draws closer and closer, anticipation for The Mandalorian Season 3 only continues to grow, with fans desperate for any glimpse they can get at the continued adventures of Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) and his tiny Force-sensitive son Grogu. To tide us over until the March 1 premiere, Lucasfilm released a brand-new trailer at the NFL's Wild Card Game.

The trailer, much like the first released back in September, teases that the duo will be headed to Mandalore. Now reunited, with Grogu putting the Jedi path aside for the moment, the two are set to meet with other Mandalorians on their homeworld. They are also set to meet back up with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to deal with the fallout of Din winning the Darksaber from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), granting him the right to rule over Mandalore. The trailer also sees Din receiving a dire warning from Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee)

In an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Esposito teased the much larger, epic scope of Season 3, saying:

"I love the mythology that goes behind this show that's incorporated into the visuals that seem to be filmic. And I love the fact that you're able to see, with each episode this season, you're really turning on a new movie. Visually, it's a sight and sound extravaganza that expands you to a place that."

Image via Lucasfilm

While Season 1 established the world of the story, and Season 2 tied it in to the larger Star Wars galaxy by bringing in characters like Bo-Katan, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill/Max Llyod-Jones), it seems like Season 3 will hopefully be a marriage of the two ideas. With the return of Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) in the new season, we will likely also get an answer to what Moff Gideon wanted with Grogu's blood, and who else's interests — if anyone — he is serving.

Season 3 will also see the return of Din's former allies including Nevarro's magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). Also returning is Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), leaving the door open for a possible cameo from Boba Fett and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). On the more ominous side, Emily Swallow's The Armorer will also be making her first appearance since casting Din out of the Mandalorians for the crime of removing his helmet. It was also announced that legendary actor Christoper Lloyd will be making an appearance in the series, though what his role will be, we'll just have to wait until March to find out.

As for those behind the camera, Weathers himself will be taking a turn in the directors chair, alongside Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres March 1. Check out the new trailer and official synopsis below: