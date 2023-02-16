With The Mandalorian now less than half a month away from returning to Disney+, the first clip from Season 3 has been shared online showing Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) and Grogu back together again. After their reunion on Tatooine, the two are now back in the presence of Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) after he offered Mando his place back in the guild. The short clip sees an exchange between Din and Karga while everyone's favorite Baby Yoda gets up to mischief in the background.

The brief clip acts as a bit of a recap informing both Karga and the audience of everything that has happened in The Mandalorian's world since the characters last met up. After the two parted ways on good terms, Karga is more than happy to offer Din some land in the flats and an esteemed place in his city, though Mando has more than a few things on his plate. He explains how Grogu chose to return to him after completing his mission in Season 2 and unveils that he's now an apostate among the Mandalorians after taking off his helmet. For those reasons alone, joining Karga in a place where Din's immensely respected may seem like a good deal, but this season promises to finally take us to Mandalore for a struggle over the ruined planet. The scope of this season is reportedly massive and Din has no time to settle down.

Of course, the clip wouldn't be complete without some shenanigans in the background courtesy of Grogu. The Force-sensitive child is at his cutest and most hyperactive in the scene as he spins around wildly in a chair while Mando and Karga talk. Although Din puts an end to his ride to stop the poor kid from getting too dizzy, that doesn't stop him from using the Force to grab a snack from a dish on Karga's desk.

Everything We Know About The Mandalorian Season 3 So Far

Season 3 appears to be everything The Mandalorian has built toward so far with Din and Grogu finally heading to Mandalore. All arcs lead to the Mandalorian homeworld where Din will seek forgiveness for removing his helmet, meet with other Mandalorians, and cross paths again with Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan who sees herself as the planet's rightful heir despite Din winning the right to rule. That's without considering the always-looming threat of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Also returning are Emily Swallow as the Armorer, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto along with a number of prominent directors from throughout the show's run.

It's clear Jon Favreau and company will have a lot in store for fans when The Mandalorian returns for Season 3 on March 1. Check out the brief clip from the upcoming season below: