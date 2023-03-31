Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 3 Episode 5 of The Mandalorian.

Unexpected cameos in The Mandalorian have become a common theme throughout the series, but the most recent cameo is a significant one for Star Wars Rebels fans. Garazeb Orrelios (Steve Blum), better known as Zeb, was a member of the famous Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels, and he just made an appearance in the most recent episode of The Mandalorian. In Episode 5, "The Pirate," Zeb appears alongside ranger for the New Republic, Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), and is dressed in New Republic attire as well, evidently confirming his enrollment in the New Republic Defense Fleet.

Zeb’s cameo is brief, but cameos in The Mandalorian usually serve a greater purpose beyond that of mere fan service. When Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) shows up in The Mandalorian Season 2, it is revealed that she is still on the search for Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), another character from Star Wars Rebels. And as Grogu is looking up in hyperspace in Episode 1 of The Mandalorian Season 3, we also see another cameo of characters who played a significant part in the finale of Star Wars Rebels — Purrgil, a space whale species that aided Ezra in his disappearance. Furthermore, Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), another integral Star Wars Rebels character, has been confirmed to play a part in the new Ahsoka series. And now we see Zeb in The Mandalorian… are these nods to Star Wars Rebels merely coincidence and just fun for the fans? Or could there possibly be a Ghost crew reunion on the Star Wars horizon?

Who Is Zeb Orrelios in 'Star Wars Rebels'?

Before speculation, we should delve into the character of Zeb and why he is important to Star Wars. We first meet him in Star Wars Rebels Season 1. He is a Lasat; a unique species in the Star Wars galaxy whose home-world of Lasan was destroyed by the Empire. Zeb was one of the few Lasat who survived the destruction. Prior to the Empire’s reign, Zeb was captain of the Lasan Honor Guard and was a capable warrior who was trained to fight with a bo-rifle. After the Empire’s destruction, Zeb was lost, but he was soon found by Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and pilot Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall). The three of them, plus Hera’s trusty astromech droid, Chopper, formed the humble beginnings of the Ghost crew, who devoted their lives to robbing from the Empire and feeding those in need. Shortly afterward, the Ghost crew inducted two new members, firstly the young and feisty Mandalorian Sabine Wren, and then later, Ezra Bridger, a young street rat turned powerful Jedi Knight. Despite their stark differences that caused them to bicker and clash from time to time, the Ghost crew formed a strong family bond. Their individual histories were imbued with loss, but they each fulfilled their lonely voids through the unlikely connections they forged with each other. Zeb became the lovable and fiercely protective big brother/uncle to Sabine and Ezra. And as the Ghost crew navigated their new-found family, they also joined the Rebellion.

Zeb, in particular, takes trust and friendship one step further when he forges a bond with an Imperial agent turned rebel, Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo). Kallus was actually one of the Imperials who took part in the destruction of Zeb’s home planet. Naturally, the two begin as enemies. After Kallus attempted to ambush the Ghost crew, he and Zeb ended up crash landing on the frozen moon of Bahryn. Seemingly stranded and helpless, the two enemies resorted to hostility. But when they realize they need each other in order to survive, something more powerful than hatred spurs, and Zeb and Kallus shift from enemies to something else. They each risk their lives for the other. When they are eventually rescued, Zeb returns to his Ghost crew family and Kallus returns to the Empire, but Zeb’s willingness to help Kallus evidently cracks his rigid loyalty to the Empire. Not long after, Kallus becomes a spy for the Rebellion.

In Season 2 of Star Wars Rebels, the Ghost crew come into contact with two surviving Lasat refugees who prophesize the hopeful future of their people upon the mysterious planet of Lira San. Although reluctant, Zeb goes along with his peoples' idealistic beliefs, and they chart a star map to Lira San that would go on to become the new home for the surviving Lasat people. Despite Zeb’s devotion to the Ghost crew and the Rebellion, he knows he will return to Lira San when the fight is over. Furthermore, when Kallus eventually defects from the Empire, or more accurately, is kicked out, he joins the Ghost crew and he and Zeb nurture their newfound bond. Zeb and Kallus help liberate Ezra’s home planet of Lothal from Imperial occupation, and after they succeed, Kallus accompanies Zeb back to Lira San with the intent of helping the Lasan people prosper, as well as beginning their new lives together as free men. After Ezra’s disappearance, the Ghost crew disbanded. But now after learning that Zeb enlisted in the New Republic’s Defense Fleet, we know that Zeb continued fighting the good fight even after the war was over.

What Is In Store For Zeb Following His Cameo in 'The Mandalorian'?

The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni has contoured The Mandalorian with animated characters and planets and stories from the past, bringing it all to live action and solidifying George Lucas' legacy in the effort of interconnecting the vast Star Wars timeline. Zeb and Ezra established a strong bond, and Star Wars Rebels fans couldn't imagine Zeb not being a part of that long awaited Ghost crew reunion that could possibly occur in the new Ahsoka series. Just as Captain Carson Teva is fed up with the New Republic's incompetent complacencies, Zeb appears to acknowledge it as well, so perhaps he'll join a new fight — a fight to bring his found family back together.

New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 come to Disney+ every Wednesday.

