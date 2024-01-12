The Big Picture The Mandalorian's success saved the struggling Star Wars franchise and provided fans with something enjoyable during the pandemic.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian felt unnecessary and lacked the excitement and buzz of previous seasons.

A feature film would be the perfect next step for The Mandalorian, allowing for a more immediate and compact story while still delivering the beloved Grogu moments.

On January 9, 2024 came the surprising news that the popular Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian is being turned into a feature film under the working title of The Mandalorian & Grogu, with Jon Favreau attached to direct. While there has been an argument that a movie isn't needed, it's happening whether you like it or not. There is hope that it will be a great film. Favreau, along with Dave Filoni, are the masterminds of The Mandalorian, but long before he was part of the Star Wars family, Favreau had proven himself in Hollywood, not just as an actor, but as the director of major successes Elf, Iron Man, and The Jungle Book. A feature film feels like the ideal next destination for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, but with that comes another issue. With our favorite duo now moving to the big screen, it's there that they should stay. There is no need for a Season 4 of The Mandalorian.

'The Mandalorian' Saved a Struggling Star Wars Franchise

When The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ in November 2019, you'd be forgiven for not expecting much. The latest Star Wars feature film trilogy had left fans divided, and the franchise felt depleted. A streaming series about a Mandalorian, who many casual fans didn't even know about, sounded like a niche project. Still, it had Favreau and Filoni behind it, and Pedro Pascal was announced as the lead, so there was a reason to be intrigued. The first episode was a fun one, and then came that end when the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, met who fans came to call baby Yoga. Suddenly, we found ourselves thrust into a father and son-like serial adventure with the cutest creature we'd seen since Gizmo in Gremlins.

The Mandalorian came out at the perfect time. Not only did it give us a story that moved past the characters we'd grown up with, but not too long after its release, the world shutdown due to COVID-19. Season 2, which began in October 2020, was released during the middle of it. Pardon the pun, but it was a new hope. It gave us something to enjoy when we were stuck in our homes, fearful of what might come next in the real world. Every episode was a new, thrilling adventure to get lost in, and we collectively lost our minds over how adorable Grogu was. He took over pop culture. Soon, that little face was everywhere.

Then came the end of Season 2. Airing on December 18, 2020, Chapter 16, "The Rescue," found Mando and company trying to get Grogu back to the Jedi. It had long been the mission, and in a thrilling and absolutely heartbreaking finale, the mission was accomplished — when Luke freakin' Skywalker himself showed up to save the day and take Grogu. Who can forget that moment, or of Din taking off his mask so Grogu could see his face? It was the perfect ending to a perfect series.

‘The Mandalorian’ Struggled With a Disappointing Season 3

The problem was that The Mandalorian didn't end there; it was too popular to stop. Its success led to a plethora of Star Wars TV series, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Ahsoka. Among them was another series, The Book of Boba Fett, with Temuera Morrison coming back as the famed bounty hunter who had appeared in The Mandalorian. Serving as a spin-off to The Mandalorian, it could have focused all on Boba and his world, but with Grogu fever so hot, Disney gave into temptation and inserted Din and Grogu.

This turned out to be a huge mistake. Season 3 of The Mandalorian could have shown us Din struggling without his little friend, while we also watched Grogu undergo his Jedi training. Then, however the writers chose to get us there, Mando and baby Yoda would be reunited. It could have been an exciting, full season arc, but instead, all of this happened in The Book of Boba Fett. It made the end of Season 2 of The Mandalorian feel pointless.

When Season 3 of The Mandalorian began, Din and Grogu were back together as if nothing had ever happened. It now felt that they had nothing to do, as if Grogu was kept around because he had grown too popular to even consider replacing him. They went on their usual adventures, though they were less exciting now. There were plots surrounding clones, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), and the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), but The Mandalorian was running in place. Nothing could match the insanity around the first two seasons. The Mandalorian was no longer the talk of social media. We had moved on.

Star Wars Doesn't Need a 'Mandalorian' Season 4 After 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'

Season 3 of The Mandalorian felt lost and unnecessary, but that magic can reborn in the confines of a feature film. Though there are only 8 episodes per season of The Mandalorian, with many only a half hour long, it had become too big of a canvas. Each episode had to hit its beats. Here is Grogu doing something cute, here is The Mandalorian fighting, here is Grogu being cute again, rinse, repeat.

A feature film doesn't take that away (we need our cute Grogu moments, thank you), but it allows for a bigger, yet more compact story to be told. The plot of Season 3 of The Mandalorian was too drawn out, but the rules of a movie make everything more immediate. Right away, the suspense and tension is amped up. There are so many directions to go as well. If Moff Gideon isn't dead, he's a great big bad to face off with. Perhaps Boba Fett, and even Luke Skywalker, can be brought back, especially with how well the technology used for Skywalker's face improved from The Mandalorian to The Book of Boba Fett. We can have a thrilling space adventure that harkens back to the Star Wars of old, something familiar but without depending on nostalgia. And who doesn't want to see Grogu on the big screen?!

After that, we need to let Din and Grogu go before they overstay their welcome. Season 3 of The Mandalorian showed that Disney didn't know what to do next after the jaw-dropping moments of Season 2. Jon Favreau is a brilliant filmmaker who can come up with a fantastic story for a movie, but just like Season 3 couldn't top how the second season ended, a potential Season 4 can't top the magic of a theatrical release. It would be bottoming out after a thrilling rollercoaster ride again. If Season 3 struggled to keep our attention, what can Season 4 do? With how badly sequels and nostalgia are doing in theaters now, it shows that we're ready to move on to new things. A few years ago, The Mandalorian was the new thing. There is no need to have it overstay its usefulness and ruin its legacy. A big screen adventure is the ultimate goodbye.

