With the announcement that The Mandalorian was heading to the big screen, speculation was afoot about what that would mean for the ongoing Disney+ series. Disney announced that The Mandalorian & Grogu would be fast-tracking production ahead of this summer. Entirely filmed for Disney+ to date, the jump to theaters justifiably led to questions about the impending continuation of the show online, or if this would be the culmination of Din Djarin's story. However, it seems that nothing is official and that any rumours about a fourth season no longer happening were just that — rumours.

One of the stars of the series, Brendan Wayne, has been speaking with Screen Rant about the prospects of a fourth season and noted that the speculation about the movie being the end of the road for The Mandalorian were premature, adding that it was in the hands of show creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, as well as Disney chief Bob Iger. Wayne noted that The Mandalorian was the foundation of Disney+, and remained the most viewed series on the platform, so it wouldn't make a great deal of sense for them to not have a fourth season in addition to the film.

I'm glad you asked this, because there's a lot of clickbait that's out there that's like, "Hey! He said there's no season 4!" [...] That's Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filoni] and [Bob] Iger and those guys. I don't even get to walk by that room when that conversation's going on! Now, that said, me personally, and I'm clearly not a head of a studio, I don't know how you don't have the movie and then make sure there's a season 4, because Disney+... Jon and Dave with The Mandalorian, that was the foundation of that. I don't know that there's another piece that is as strong. I know for a fact there isn't, because we were the most watched show again last year. That's a big deal to me.

What Does The Future of 'The Mandalorian' Look Like?

We know a fourth season is still planned, but what it looks like is up for debate. The series also still exists alongside the wider 'Mandoverse', for which Dave Filoni, recently named Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm, would be directing his own film too. This film is expected to weave together narratives from the current interconnected series universe, including The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew, bringing a satisfying end to the saga.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to begin production this summer. The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+. Stay tuned at Collider for further Star Wars updates.