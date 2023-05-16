Season 4 of The Mandalorian will reportedly be delayed due to the Writer’s Guild of America nationwide strike for fair wages. As Deadline reveals, Lucasfilm plans to postpone production on Season 4, which was expected to begin this September.

While Season 4 of The Mandalorian has not been officially confirmed, the series remains one of the most successful Disney+ original productions. That means not even the Jedi could prevent Disney from milking the show as long as they can, despite the lack of character growth in Season 3 and many fans questioning if Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) needs to return. In addition, as Collider previously revealed, all the Season 4 scripts were already written before Season 3’s finale, which indicates the House of the Mouse is working behind the scenes to keep the Star Wars universe expanding.

Stopping the production of Season 4 of The Mandalorian is a massive win for the WGA strike, as the blow hits Disney where it hurts the most, their pockets. Of course, since there’s no official news on Season 4 yet, Disney can still order Lucasfilm to move forward with production with no writers on set to supervise the shootings and make last-minute changes to the scripts. That’s the path Prime Video decided to take with Season 2 of The Rings of Power, for instance, a move that proved highly unpopular. As industry veterans often explain, having writers present for the whole production of a show assures its quality. So, given the lukewarm reception of The Mandalorian Season 3, especially compared to the show’s first season, it would be wiser for Lucasfilm to wait for the strike to be over before moving forward with any project.

What’s Next for Star Wars and Disney+?

While the WGA strike threatens to postpone production of The Mandalorian Season 4, there’s still a lot of Star Wars content coming to Disney+. Ahsoka is the next live-action series expected to hit Disney+ in 2023, and the WGA strike shouldn’t affect the show. Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law as its lead star, is also scheduled for release this year. Nevertheless, anything beyond that remains uncertain, as without writers, Disney and Lucasfilm will have trouble producing new movies and TV shows. As we announced at the last Star Wars Celebration, there is a lot coming in the near future. Or at least there was before writers were pushed to strike after studios refused to negotiate fair wages.

