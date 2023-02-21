Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) next adventure might be right around the corner, as The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau has teased that the fourth season of the show has already been planned out and written. In a recent interview with the French television network BFMTV, the filmmaker said it was necessary to have the story mapped out due to how the series is connected to other Star Wars projects, such as the upcoming Ahsoka spin-off and the original story called Skeleton Crew. Here's what Favreau had to say regarding the development of the next season of The Mandalorian:

"Season 4? Yeah, I’ve written it already. We have to know where we are going to tell a fully formed story. So, we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I. And then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing it during post-production, because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

The duo of Dave Filoni and Favreau are no strangers to planning ahead their story, as previous seasons of the hit Disney+ show have also entered development before the previous one was released. Due to the high budget involved in the production of The Mandalorian, and its lengthy filming schedules, it is best to have a clear idea of where the filmmakers want to go next in order to keep producing episodes at an efficient pace. That doesn't include, as Favreau mentioned, how the main plot connects to other spin-offs in production, as multiple series are telling the same overarching narrative at the same time.

What Will The Third Season of The Mandalorian Be About?

Premiering on Disney+ on March 1, the third season of The Mandalorian will see Din Djarin going back to Mandalore, home of the Mandalorians, to ask for forgiveness after removing his helmet during the finale of the second season. After looking for a Jedi to train the adorable Grogu in the ways of the Force, Djarin crosses paths with Luke Skywalker, who takes the child away to his new Jedi academy. When the Mandalorian says goodbye to his beloved foundling, he removes his helmet, breaking the rules of the Mandalorian creed he is supposed to live by.

Cast members from previous seasons who are returning for the next episodes of the show are Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, and Emily Swallow. On the directing side of things, some series veterans are also making a comeback, such as Bryce Dallas Howard and Rick Famuyiwa, who recently stated that Season 3 will be the show's "biggest, most ambitious yet." It remains to be seen just how explosive these new episodes will turn out to be but, for now, fans can be satisfied in knowing that the story of Din Djarin and Grogu is far from over.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on March 1.