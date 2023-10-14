The glorious misadventures of Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are far from over because Disney+'s flagship Star Wars series The Mandalorian is coming back to "A Galaxy Far, Far Away' for Season 4. One of the first projects to ever premiere on the streaming platform, Season 1 of The Mandalorian showed that Lucasfilm and creator Jon Favreau struck gold with a smash hit live-action series set in Star Wars galaxy. Taking place in between the events of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (thus kickstarting what is widely referred to as "The Mandoverse"), the show follows a Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin as he becomes an unlikely father figure to a Force-sensitive child named Grogu. This task proves easier said than done, as the remaining members of the Galactic Empire seek to use the child for their own dastardly plans.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian saw Mando and Grogu meet a variety of iconic characters from the Star Wars universe. This includes retired bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Jedi outcast Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Rebellion hero Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). While Grogu left Mando to train with Skywalker, the two would reunite and stay together during the events of The Book of Boba Fett. That of course leads into Season 3 of The Mandalorian, where they reluctantly liberate the Mandalorian homeworld.

Though Mando and Grogu seemingly found a happy ending by Season 3's conclusion, the creative minds at Lucasfilm have made clear that their Star Wars journey is far from over. To learn more about Din Djarin's next escapade, and its cast, plot, production status, and more, here is everything we know so far about The Mandalorian Season 4.

When Is 'The Mandalorian' Season 4 Coming Out?

Disney+ nor Lucasfilm have announced a release date or window for The Mandalorian Season 4 at this time. Despite the pre-production process reportedly moving rapidly, the fourth season of the Star Wars series was likely delayed following the start of the WGA Strike. While the Writer's Strike has ended following an agreement with AMPTP, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing. Until the union actors and Hollywood's producers are able to reach a deal, The Mandalorian Season 4 won't be able to start filming.

Where Can You Watch 'The Mandalorian' Season 4?

Once the gears for The Mandalorian Season 4's production do get moving again, the series will almost certainly be returning to Disney+. Back when The Walt Disney Company's streaming platform launched in 2019, the first episode of The Mandalorian premiered, as Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) would say, to thunderous applause. The show's success paved the way for what is now the dominant form of Star Wars storytelling post-Sequel Trilogy, with other live-action shows arriving with The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, and more.

Does 'The Mandalorian' Season 4 Have a Trailer?

With no footage for The Mandalorian yet filmed, Season 4 does not yet have a trailer. We'll just have to be patient to see where Mando and Grogu's travels will take them next.

Who Will Star in 'The Mandalorian' Season 4?

It's hard to imagine that Pedro Pascal won't be voicing the man under the Beskar helmet for The Mandalorian Season 4 (even if Pascal himself is sometimes just the voice and not the physical person in the suit. Following his breakout role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and his gripping performance as Javier Peña in Narcos, Pascal has become a household name both in television and film. Pascal also recently became another television protector when he portrayed Joel in HBO's The Last of Us.

It's not currently clear who else will be joining Mando in his fourth season, be it new faces or returning favorites. The latter includes Katee Sackhoff as Mandalore heir Bo-Katan, Carl Weathers as Nevarro leader Greef Karga, Taika Waititi as the recently revived IG-12 and more. Grogu, as always, will be played by himself.

What Has Happened on 'The Mandalorian' So Far?

We don't know much about what Mando and Grogu will get up to in Season 4, but they've already accomplished much in a relatively short amount of time. Din Djarin used to make a name for himself as a dedicated bounty hunter, donating his payment to his Mandalorian convent on the planet Nevarro. That all changes when Mando meets Grogu - a Force-sensitive child who is of the same species as Jedi Grand Master Yoda (Frank Oz). Though an Imperial Remnant member (Werner Herzog) offers Mando a considerable sum to deliver Grogu, Mando ultimately refuses and becomes Grogu's protector. Eventually, Mando and Grogu come face-to-face with the fearsome Grand Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) - the Imperial military leader responsible for purging the Mandalorian homeworld. The Grand Moff also possesses the Dark Saber - a sacred Mandalorian relic.

While evading the Imperial Remnant, Mando and Grogu scour the galaxy for more Mandalorians who escaped Gideon's wrath, as well as a Jedi teacher to train Grogu. Most of their efforts end up as dead ends, such as when they find Marshall Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) wearing Boba Fett's armor. But they do eventually find allies when they meet Bo-Katan Kryze. Bo-Katan tells Mando he can find Ahsoka Tano, though she doesn't agree to train the child. Eventually, while being confronted by Boba Fett about his armor, Grogu is captured by Gideon. With the help of Bo-Katan, Fett, and even Luke Skywalker, Mando succeeds in saving Grogu, though he also agrees to let him go with Luke to start his training.

However, Grogu doesn't remain with Luke for long, though, as Mando (now armed with the Dark Saber after beating Gideon) tries to visit him. He's stopped by Ahsoka, who tells him that Grogu must forgo his connections to be a great Jedi. Mando agrees and leaves, but Grogu decides to be with his protector rather than follow the path of the Jedi. Now reunited, Mando and Grogu assist Bo-Katan in reclaiming the desolate and ruined planet of Mandalore. It's there where they find a base led by Gideon, and the resulting battle sees the mad Imperial leader defeated (though his ultimate fate is unknown). The conflict over, Din and Grogu find a quiet hamlet on Nevarro, where they hope to live a happy and carefree life (for now).

Who Is Making 'The Mandalorian' Season 4?

Continuing to be the series' showrunner and creator is Jon Favreau - the director of Iron Man, Elf, Chef, and more. The full creative team for Season 4 is not yet known, though it's also a safe bet to think Star Wars television guru Dave Filoni will also be involved, as well as Rick Famuyiwa, who has directed episodes across all three seasons of The Mandalorian as well as the Season 1 finale of Ahsoka.

When Does 'The Mandalorian' Season 4 Start Filming?

Before Season 3 even concluded, Jon Favreau confirmed that Season 4 of The Mandalorian was already written. That's exciting news, but production and filming were placed on hold due to the start of the historic WGA strike. Though plans to start production again in November were made, those plans are entirely dependent on whether the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.