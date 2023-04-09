Among all the exciting announcements of brand new feature films in the Star Wars universe, and the upcoming debuts of highly anticipated series with big-name stars, it shouldn't be forgotten that the crown jewel in the televised portion of a galaxy far, far away—as well as for Disney+ as a whole—remains The Mandalorian.

Executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa spoke with Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub during Star Wars Celebration Europe, following the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel which opened the convention on Friday morning, and the pair discussed, among other things, the prospect of a fourth season of the adventures featuring Din Djarin and his adorable little buddy beginning production within 2023.

When asked by Weintraub if rumors might be accurate regarding the timescale, Famuyiwa, who will direct the final two episodes of the third season, offered the following update:

"I mean look I don’t think it’s a secret that Jon Favreau is excited about continuing to tell stories, he’s written Season 4. I don’t know I’d be shocked if they just stopped making them at this point. But yeah, I think that just the way shows come together, and the process around the shows, I know that they’re deep into starting the prep and the pre-production process. Now exactly when it goes to lens and things start to shoot, I don’t know…"

Famuyiwa's comments were given extra credence by Dave Filoni, his fellow executive producer and director in the Star Wars universe, who confirmed that discussions on production beginning this year might be a decent bet, and not before savaging his beloved Pittsburgh Penguins in the equation while speaking with Weintraub in the ExCel Centre interview room. When asked if we could bet on The Mandalorian Season 4 filming this year Filoni said:

"It’s interesting – I’m going to say this and feel bad about it, but that’s a better wager right now, maybe on more solid ground than if my Penguins are going to make playoffs because we only have three games left, we’re one point behind, we gotta win out. That’s going to be tough, but I believe in the boys. I think they can get it done, so, we’ll see. Maybe if the Penguins make playoffs my answers will get better. So we all have that to look forward to. Otherwise, you’re going to be bummed it’s going to take longer for me to write."

The final episodes of the third season of The Mandalorian will drop on April 12 and April 19 on Disney+. Check out our recent interview with star Pedro Pascal down below.