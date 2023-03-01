As audiences step back into the Star Wars universe with the debut of The Mandalorian Season 3, Funko has revealed via Twitter a brand-new Pop! figure, which features Din Djarin and Grogu speeding toward a new adventure. The figure is now available for fans to purchase as an eBay exclusive for $35.00.

The Pop! itself features the series' titular character himself, depicted in his traditional Mandalorian armor as he sits on a speeder bike, which is held up by a translucent stand, offering the illusion that the figure is racing through the sands of Tattooine. However, the most notable addition to Mando is the inclusion of Grogu, who can be seen resting snuggly in a pouch. Alongside the adorable addition of the show's cutest character, the figure itself effectively captures the imagery of the series while also offering fans a highly detailed piece that could serve as a stand-out in any collection.

The release of the figure continues Funko's long-established partnership with the Star Wars brand, with recent figure announcements including Cad Bane and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Mandalorian armor. Whether additional Funko Pops based on the series will be released remains to be seen. However, as the show kicks off its third season, which will likely feature plenty of surprise appearances and brand-new characters, additional announcements are likely to be made in the near future as further episodes release in the upcoming weeks.

Image via Disney+

The 'Star Wars' Universe Continues to Expand on Disney+

As fans celebrate the arrival of the tie-in Funko Pop! figure, The Mandalorian continues with new episodes after the premiere of the show's most recent season, which features the latest adventure with Din Djarin and Grogu after their reunion depicted in the events of The Book of Boba Fett. The success and popularity of the series have led to the spearheaded developments of additional live-action Star Wars content on Disney+, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, as the franchise remains on hiatus from theaters.

Alongside the latest season of The Mandalorian, the franchise will continue to expand with the release of Ahsoka, which will feature Rosario Dawson's return to her live-action rendition of the character. No official release date has been announced yet, but the series is expected to debut sometime later this year. Additional shows on the way include Skeleton Crew from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and The Acolyte, a series set a century before the events of the prequels and focuses on the emerging powers of the dark side. Despite taking a break from the big screen, fans have much to look forward to for the franchise's future.

Funko's Mandalorian Speeder Pop! is now available to purchase on eBay here. Check out the official look at the brand-new figure below.