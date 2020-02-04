‘The Mandalorian’ Spin-Off Series Teased by Bob Iger

Bob Iger is just out here droppin’ bombs. On a Walt Disney Company’s Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call, which is normally exactly as fun as it sounds, the Disney CEO revealed release dates for new, hotly anticipated Disney+ shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, alongside the release date for The Mandalorian season 2. But that’s not all Iger confirmed about the new adventures of Pedro Pascal‘s masked bounty hunter and his beautiful, green child. Are you ready… for some spin-offs?

On the call, Iger said that the future of Star Wars in general would likely lie in television, specifically on Disney+. Makes sense so far (even with the whole Obi-Wan debacle going on). But then, he revealed what that might specifically look like. And friends: It’s exciting.

The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian season 2 coming in October, and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.

Specifics are obviously unavailable this early in the discussion, but it certainly sounds like we’re gonna see some new Star Wars characters see their debut in the Mandalorian-verse — and then we’re gonna see those new characters in new spin-off series. Until we get more information, we can all have a ton of fun speculating on what this might mean. Me? I’m hoping for a Darth Maul v. Baby Yoda brawl.

For more on all things Star Wars, here’s Ron Howard chatting about his experience with Solo. Plus: When will we get a female-directed Star Wars film?