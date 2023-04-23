Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.Once upon a time, there was a mere bounty the size of a Pekingese, and a bounty hunter who was cold as ice. But something in that little bounty stirred an unfamiliar feeling in that bounty hunter… and the two would soon forgo their former lives of loneliness to forge a bond so strong that even Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) could not tear it apart.

After three suspenseful, thrilling, and heartfelt seasons, that little bounty known as Grogu and that indifferent bounty hunter known as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) are now currently living as changed individuals who now walk the same path as father and son. But even though The Mandalorian has concluded its Season 3, Grogu and Din Djarin’s story is not yet finished because their long-winded adventure throughout the chaotic galaxy has opened their eyes to the coming dangers that their heroic hearts cannot ignore.

Din Djarin and Grogu Offer Themselves to the New Republic's Fight

After coming into contact with numerous Imperial remnants and fighting off the tyrannical Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) twice, Din Djarin and Grogu have witnessed firsthand that these bad guys aren’t just passive loyalists to the Empire. They are seeking something greater, and they are achieving that greatness right under the ignorant nose of the New Republic. Echoes of the First Order’s creation were hinted at throughout The Mandalorian Season 3: Moff Gideon’s cloning experimentation, which we can assume will lead to the creation of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), the appearance of the Praetorian Guards who will go on to serve Snoke, and the appearance of Commandant Brendol Hux (Brian Gleeson) — General Armitage Hux’s (Domhnall Gleeson) father. Furthermore, Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian) has also been a menace this season and her evil and cunning capabilities as an Imperial spy make it evident just how lax the New Republic has become.

At the end of The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale, Din Djarin and Grogu fly to Adelphi to meet Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) at a New Republic Outpost. Now an irrevocably changed man who understands the importance of fighting for good, Mando offers his services to Carson Teva, who is somewhat surprised by this gesture considering Din Djarin has thus far fought the good fight strictly outside the lines of the law. But of course, the Mandalorian assures Carson Teva that his services are strictly independent, because he has lived outside the law his whole life, so he’s not going to stop now. But it’s not really a question of legitimacy, considering Din Djarin and Grogu’s services are motivated by morality and an urgency to fight this growing darkness, not to mention they have a lust for action. Because the New Republic is failing to notice the threats, perhaps something much stronger will need to come about in order to fight these growing factions of evil.

Could Din Djarin and Grogu Become Part of the Resistance?

In alliance with the recent news that Dave Filoni will be directing a new Star Wars film that is said to tie up the stories of Din Djarin, Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and other Star Wars Rebels characters, this new film will also depict the rise of the First Order and the Resistance, as Filoni has been edging his Star Wars stories closer to the commencement of The Force Awakens. So, if Din Djarin and Grogu are eager to help, however lawlessly, General Leia Organa’s (Carrie Fisher) Resistance movement will suit them just fine, because then they would have the permission to jump in an N-1 starfighter and blow something up. That would be amazing to see: father and son helping to construct the very beginnings of the Resistance, but admittedly unsurprising considering Din and Grogu are always stumbling upon some of the most significant characters in the galaxy far, far away.

Blame it on the serendipitous nature of the Force if Din Djarin and Grogu were to happen upon General Organa’s new band of rebels. It is quite poetic, though, because we’ve learned that as Din Djarin and Grogu direct their lives along the course of goodness and assisting others, they find themselves in the company of other great heroes who share their humble ambitions of beating the bad guys. This clan of two has really come a long way, starting off as two individuals with traumatic pasts crossing paths through a chance of fate, only to become each other’s found family. It doesn’t get much more Star Wars than that.

