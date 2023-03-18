Mandalorians have been popular since their first appearance in the Star Wars original trilogy. However, the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, has become an even bigger sensation among fans of the franchise. The show focuses on Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter, who retrieves the Force-sensitive child, Grogu, but decides to keep him after they form a strong bond.

With an already-established universe, the show centers on Mandalorian lore and establishes new characters that give these legendary warriors the spotlight they deserve. Whether the most powerful characters are Mandalorian bounty hunters or Jedi, they all have remarkable abilities to make them each powerful in their own right.

10 Moff Gideon

Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) time in the Imperial Security Bureau of the Galactic Empire allowed him to participate in the Great Purge of Mandalore, where he possessed the legendary Mandalorian weapon, the Darksaber. As a warlord, he took control of a group of Imperial stormtroopers after the fall of the Empire and searched for the valuable asset we all know and love, Grogu.

Gideon valued knowledge and power over anything else. His ruthless and cunning personality was enhanced by the vast network of resources at his disposal. While he is not physically powerful like others in the Star Wars universe, his power lies in his great deal of influence and ability to be a master manipulator.

9 The Armorer

The Armorer (Emily Swallow) is the leader of the Mandalorian clan of the Children of the Watch, known as the Tribe. Following the Great Purge, she hid on the planet Nevarro to forge armor and weapons for her fellow Mandalorians. As an armorer, she deeply understands Mandalorian culture and history.

While she isn't known as a warrior like those around her, she is a skilled melee combatant that can easily take on an entire group of stormtroopers with her gravity hammer and magnetic tongs. Her guidance to the tribe is her most important skill, along with her ability to instruct them about the Way.

8 Paz Vizsla

This Heavy Infantry Mandalorian warrior is a member of the Tribe. Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) greatly disdained the fallen Galactic Empire and anyone affiliated with the Great Purge. When he noticed the Imperial-seized beskar on Din Djarin, he picked a fight with him that ended with the Armorer breaking it up. Despite their altercation, Vizsla and other members of the Tribe protect each other, especially Djarin, when he needed it most.

With his connection to House Viszla, he believes he deserves the Darksaber simply by birthright. His love for the Mandalorian heritage proves his loyalty to the Way of the Mandalore. As seen in the first episode of Season 3 of The Mandalorian, he is an excellent fighter highly respected by his peers, but his influence and power do not match against other characters.

7 Bo-Katan Kryzef

Born on the planet Mandalore, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) was made to lead following her family, House Kryze's footsteps. Her family has ruled Mandalore for years before its fall. With conflicting teachings, Bo-Katan became the leader of its Nite Owls subdivision, Death Watch. She is a skilled fighter and strategist who has proven to be a fierce leader with her extensive knowledge of Mandalorian culture.

After the Great Purge, Bo-Katan hunted Gideon to get the Darksaber back. Her plan to reclaim Mandalore and restore Mandalore's traditional heritage became a pipe dream after the Darksaber went to Djarin. Although she is a fierce and deadly Mandalorian warrior with magnificent skills, her strengths lie more in her leadership abilities and tactical thinking.

6 Fennec Shand

During the age of the Galactic Empire, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) worked for the top crime syndicates as an elite mercenary, master assassin, and bounty hunter. She climbed the ladder of the criminal underworld to gain her renowned reputation. Her quick mind and deadly marksmanship at short and far ranges had Djarin hesitating while attempting to capture her.

Fennec is excellent with a gun in her hand, along with some hand-to-hand combat. Working side-by-side with Boba Fett, she's given an opportunity to start a crime family that is run by bounty hunters. Her intelligence and cunning make Shand one of the best bounty hunters that are still feared by many.

5 Din Djarin

Considered one of Pedro Pascal's best performances, he plays Din Djarin, the show's main character. He was orphaned and raised on Concordia as a foundling by the Children of the Watch. Trained as a Mandalorian warrior, he joined the Tribe and became a man of few words. As he learned under the Mandalore lore, he grew to have a strong sense of honor and a deep love for his people.

Being a member of the Bounty Hunter's guild, he was hired on Nevarro to acquire an asset, the Jedi youngling, Grogu, located in Arvala-7. After spending time together, they formed a close bond and chose to stay with each other. His strength in hand-to-hand combat and resilience against all odds prove it's possible for him even when it seems impossible.

4 Boba Fett

In The Mandalorian, he escapes the Sarlacc pit, which no one has ever done. Given the loss of his armor, he goes on a mission to get it back, knowing it must be Jawa scavengers. After helping Djarin rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon, he and Fennec Shand head to Tatooine to form a criminal empire after killing the crime lord, Bib Fortuna. Although it may seem like his fighting days are over, his strength and honor are still front and center.

3 Grogu

Grogu, nicknamed "The Child," has saved Din Djarin multiple times. His ability to telekinetically lift anything that stands in the way of him and Mando is outstanding. With the training given by Luke Skywalker, his natural talent in the Force only grew. Being a former Padawan, he has had his fair share of experience in the Jedi Temple before the Great Jedi Purge.

Being a member of Yoda's species, he has great natural potential in the Force, but he still has much to learn about his connection and how to use it. As the duo traveled the galaxy, they formed an attachment neither of them could break, so instead of learning the Jedi path with Skywalker, he returned to the Mandalorian. Grogu has grown more skilled throughout the series, and his potential seems limitless.

2 Ahsoka Tano

After being discovered in her home world of Shili, Jedi Grand Master Yoda assigned young Tano (Rosario Dawson) to be the Padawan learner of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker. Throughout the Clone Wars, she gained much experience on being a powerful Force user and commander in the Grand Army of the Republic. The teachings of the Jedi Order were sacred to her until they had cast her out of the Order, in which she lost faith and never turned back.

Reborn in Disney + in The Mandalorian Season 2, Djrin asked her to train Grogu, but she refused after testing his Force abilities. Despite her strong connection to the Force and knowledge of it, she still wants no part in it given her past. As a skilled lightsaber wielder and former Jedi Padawan, she continues to show her moralistic side by joining Bail Organa's rebellion even after leaving the Order.

1 Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is one of the most legendary characters in the Star Wars universe. His skills as a Jedi and Force user help him achieve unparalleled abilities. In the Season 2 finale, he saved Grogu and Djarin, but not before defeating a ship full of Death Troopers using just the Force and his lightsaber.

Following the original trilogy, Skywalker has been training extensively in the hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order. Though he received little training from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda, he has proved time and time again of his natural talent for lightsaber combat. His strong connection to the Force makes him one of the most powerful Force users in the galaxy.

