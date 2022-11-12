After two days of speculation about the mysterious project between the legendary Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm, it has been revealed that the rumored Grogu-centric Disney+ short is in fact the project in question, and it's coming out tomorrow! Disney+ revealed this evening that Zen - Grogu and the Dust Bunnies is set to stream exclusively on the platform. The short film is launching in honor of The Mandalorian's third anniversary, and was meant as a surprise for fans! The project unites the legendary Japanese animation studio with Lucasfilm for the very first time, which is monumental in its own right! The hand-drawn, animated short was directed by Katsuya Kondo with music by The Mandalorian's composer Ludwig Göransson.

When news first broke earlier this week, by way of an ominous video shared by Studio Ghibli on Twitter, speculation quickly turned to questioning if the project might have been connected by the critically acclaimed series Star Wars: Visions, which saw the franchise partnering with animation studios from around the world for the very first time. While this collaboration between Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm might not be for Visions, it is a landmark union of two massive creative groups.

The Mandalorian was the very first Disney+ series from a galaxy far, far away, and it took the world by storm when the titular, and helmet-clad gunslinger first strolled onto the screen. Created by Jon Favreau, the series stars Pedro Pascal as the voice (and sometimes helmet-free face) of "Mando" (a.k.a Din Djarin) who unexpectedly takes in Grogu as his foundling after being hired to snatch him for someone. It will be intriguing to see if Studio Ghibli's short takes place during the events of The Mandalorian or if it's a stand-alone story about Grogu getting up to mischief.

RELATED: The 13 Best Anime Movies For Beginners, From 'Spirited Away' to 'Belle'

Over the course of its two seasons, The Mandalorian has sparked two spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett (which stars Temuera Morrison and Ming Na Wen) and the upcoming Ahsoka series (which stars Rosario Dawson). Jon Watts and Christopher Ford's upcoming series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is also said to be part of the same timeframe, though it's unclear if it will be a direct tie-in with the events of The Mandalorian.

No release date has been set for The Mandalorian, but you can stream Zen - Grogu and the Dust Bunnies tomorrow, exclusively on Disney+. While you wait for the new short, watch the trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian below: