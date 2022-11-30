Earlier today, during the latest Bring Home the Galaxy reveal, Star Wars teased an adorable new collection coming from Vera Bradley which is bound to delight fans of The Mandalorian. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the full line of Grogu-themed merchandise that will allow you to show off your love for the pint-sized foundling.

For the past forty years, Vera Bradley has been a staple with their iconic quilted cotton purses, luggage, and wallets, and in recent years the company has started to appeal to the millennial buyer with new patterns and styles, as well as branching out into laptop and tablet cases, and branching into other fabrics like leather and microfiber. Over the years they have launched some adorable Disney-themed bags that mixed Mickey and Minnie into their bright floral and paisley prints, but this brand-new collection seems like a step in an entirely new direction for the brand. While the famous quilted diamonds and paisleys are present in the new merchandise, The Mandalorian imagery occupies the foreground, instead of just the background. Instead of featuring the bright purples, pinks, and blues that most people think of when they think of Vera Bradley, this collection features a palette of sandy tones, sage and forest greens, and deep blues that match the visual themes of the series.

The collection consists of thirty-two must-have items, ranging from luggage tags and slippers to cozy robes and weekend travel bags. Wherever you go, whether you're at home lounging or out exploring the galaxy, you'll be able to bring Grogu with you. This collection is officially shoppable this evening, so act fast to snag this collection for yourself!

Prices for the collection range from a $25 Zip ID Case to a $189 Mandalorian-themed quilt set, you can also snag an entire pajama set for $95 or bundle up with plush $75 throws featuring everyone's favorite bundle of joy. Some of the more impressive additions to the collection include the "Small Backpack" which is the perfect size for everyday wear to work or for a day out with friends. If you're heading out for more than a quick afternoon out, you might want to grab the "Large Travel Duffel" which might not be big enough to haul back a bounty, but it certainly is big enough to take with you to Star Wars Celebration next year. The duffel is made from Vera Bradley's recycled cotton, and it would be a very durable and vibrant addition to your luggage collection. While Mando might be comfortable cruising around the galaxy without music, you can store your AirPods in an adorable Grogu-styled charm that clips onto your bag or backpack.

You can find the entire collection on Vera Bradley's website, and be sure to check out the exclusive images below:

The Mandalorian Returns for Season 3

While Grogu returned earlier than Mando did, following the adorable Studio Ghibli short for the anniversary of Disney+, The Mandalorian will return for Season 3 sometime next year. An exact return date has not yet been revealed but based on the previous release schedules it is likely going to arrive sooner, rather than later. And when it returns, the most recent trailer made it clear that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) will be making his way to Mandalore following the events that led to him becoming the wielder of the Darksaber, much to the ire of Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) who has fought to be the rightful heir to Mandalore for almost as long as her character has existed. Check out the Season 3 trailer below and relive the action: