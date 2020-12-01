Confession: Ever since The Mandalorian presented me with an image of precious Baby Yoda eating blue macaron-like cookies in Season 2, Episode 4 "The Siege," I haven't been able to stop thinking about them. The cookies play a minor role in the events of Episode 4. While Mando is off invading Moff Gideon's secret base on Nevarro, all hungie Baby Yoda can think about is noshing on some blue cookies (a very relatable story arc). Since watching the episode, I've wondered, "What do they taste like?" and "How did they come to exist?"

Lucky for me, The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau appeared on the most recent episode of the popular YouTube cooking show Binging With Babish to share all the Baby Yoda cookie secrets. Before Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea tackled recreating the blue macaron cookies in his test kitchen, he hopped on a video call with Favreau to discuss how the cookies came to be.

According to Favreau, "Josh [Roth], our prop master, came to us and asked me, 'What do these cookies look like?' If you look at the very end of ["The Siege"], under the credits we like to include a lot of production art, so you can see the first look at what we thought it might look like. We wanted it to be blue because it was like blue milk. The prop master ended up making macarons for us, but not a full macaron, not the sandwich, just like one half of the sandwich."

Image via Disney+

When Rea proceeded to ask Favreau about the flavor of the cookies, the showrunner replied, "It didn't really have much flavor. It was kind of a blue raspberry, a little bit. But, again, on a film set, you're not worried as much about the taste as about the look."

And there you have it! The 411 on how those beautiful, blue-green, blue raspberry flavored macarons came to be. I guess I need to go source some Bantha milk to make my own, huh?

The Mandalorian Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes of The Mandalorian will be released every Friday. Check out Jon Favreau's appearance on the latest Binging with Babish below. For more, catch up on The Mandalorian Season 2 with our mid-season review.

