Star Wars has seen its fair share of ups and downs since George Lucas sold the property to Disney in 2012. The sequel trilogy garnered a mixed reaction from audiences, and spinoffs like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi failed to stick the landing. Nevertheless, several Star Wars properties have proven that there are still great stories out there in a galaxy far, far away. After a tumultuous decade of movies and shows, Star Wars may have found its savior in Dave Filoni.

Filoni studied under George Lucas when developing The Clone Wars, and quietly built out the universe in his animated series for years. After the success of his most recent series, Ahsoka, Filoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer of LucasFilm and will lead Star Wars into a new era, post-Skywalker saga. Filoni won over audiences by creating long-awaited moments, like Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin, and introducing Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) into live-action. But what makes Filoni so successful is his respect for the creative roots of Star Wars.

Filoni once said, “A lot of my influence comes from obviously George, and then George’s mentor is Akira Kurosawa.” He understands that Star Wars was born from Lucas’ love of Japanese filmmaking, and the works of acclaimed filmmaker Akira Kurosawa. Kurosawa is arguably the one of the most influential filmmakers of all time, with many of his films being adapted into some of the most famous movies in Western cinema, from Star Wars and The Magnificent Seven, to A Fistful of Dollars and The Usual Suspects. Kurosawa was a master of Samurai films, but his themes resonated with audiences across the globe. George Lucas has cited A New Hope as a rather obvious adaptation of Kurosawa’s film, The Hidden Fortress. Filoni, by extension, has adapted another one of Kurosawa’s films into Season 2, Episode 5 of The Mandalorian, titled, "The Jedi."

Ahsoka is the Wandering Ronin Straight Out of a Kurosawa film

"The Jedi" marks the live-action debut of Ahsoka, but more importantly, it established Filoni’s directing capability in a property outside The Clone Wars. "The Jedi" is an adaptation of Kurosawa’s 1961 film, Yojimbo. Yojimbo features a nameless Ronin wandering into a small town to confront the corrupt businessmen feuding for control of the local gambling trade at the expense of the villagers.

The plot is similar to "The Jedi," where Ahsoka infiltrates a small rural village to take down the corrupt Magistrate hell-bent on extracting natural resources from the region while maintaining a strict rule over the locals. Filoni has admitted during a conversation at Star Wars Celebration that he hides small figures of Kurosawa in each of the episodes he directs, and always keeps Kurosawa in mind while shooting a Star Wars project. “When we shoot an episode I’m directing he’s always right by the monitors to remind me of a lot of his principles of filmmaking that he gave to George.”

Filoni's Visual Style Pays Homage to Kurosawa

The visual motif of "The Jedi" is incredibly similar to Yojimbo. Many shots in the episode are recreations of Kurosawa’s, especially when Ahsoka begins her fight with the Magistrate's forces. "The Jedi" uses a murky color palette strewn across a war-torn landscape, much like Yojimbo and many other Kurosawa films. "The Jedi" also focuses on the surrounding environment of the story, a technique Kurosawa was known for.

Filoni creates an environment that perfectly encapsulates the story's theme, where huge, oppressive machinery destroys the peaceful natural landscape. This represents the one-sided conflict between the helpless local villagers and the insurmountable Imperial forces. Star Wars movies often cover huge battles on an interplanetary scale, whereas "The Jedi" scales down to a more intimate conflict that maintains dramatic tension through the exploration of character. By employing classic techniques used by Lucas and Kurosawa, Filoni can tell a small-scale story with the stakes of a big-budget Star Wars film.

A Lightsaber Duel That Stands Out From the Rest

The final duel between Ahsoka and Magistrate Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) is reminiscent of the samurai showdowns featured in Kurosawa’s films, especially Yojimbo. Ever since the prequel era, lightsaber battles have consisted of fast-paced action with extensive choreography. Jedi somersault over their opponents and take on swarms of enemies, all underscored by grandiose music. By contrast, the final battle in The Jedi breaks down the core elements of a duel at a much slower pace. Instead of jumping straight into combat, Ahsoka and Elsbeth approach each other cautiously, studying their footing and making calculated movements to maintain a positional advantage.

Instead of underscoring the fight with a tense soundtrack like "Duel of the Fates," the sequence contains no music whatsoever. Filoni hones in on the environmental sounds like the reverberation of weapons and the sound of wind on water. Kurosawa used wind as a symbol to stress that the tides of battle can always change, and the story may not end the way the audience expected. Filoni employs Kurosawa's action techniques to cultivate an atmosphere that builds tension with only the barebones of a traditional lightsaber fight. It results in a tense showdown with satisfying action, despite lacking the trappings of iconic battles like The Phantom Menace.

Filoni's appreciation for Kurosawa has clearly paid off. The Jedi is one of The Mandalorian's highest rated episodes and enabled Filoni to launch his spinoff series, Ahsoka. Kurosawa’s influence can be found across all of Filoni’s work on Star Wars, from Ahsoka to The Clone Wars, and no doubt played a part in his ascension to Chief Creative Officer at LucasFilm. Disney’s sequel trilogy garnered a very mixed reaction from audiences and critics, partly because it lacked a single creative vision, but also because it misunderstood the cultural roots of the franchise that made it so popular to begin with.

With Filoni at the head of the ship, the franchise now has a figurehead to oversee this new era of Star Wars with a respect for the creative influences that helped the franchise stand out from other Sci-Fi properties. Ahsoka Season 2 has been officially confirmed. Filoni is also set to direct a Star Wars movie featuring Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and many other iconic characters from the New Republic era, where Kurosawa’s influence will undoubtedly continue to emerge.

