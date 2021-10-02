The Sopranos generated a lot of buzz at the turn of the century by pushing the boundaries of television narratives in several unique and compelling ways. Hence, it is easily understandable why fans all over the world are so hyped about the upcoming prequel film to the show The Many Saints of Newark. Set in the 1960s and 70s, the movie depicts the humble beginnings of the original show’s protagonist Anthony ‘Tony' Soprano, from his teenage years to his rise as the all-powerful mob boss we’re so familiar with.

The Many Saints of Newark is co-written by The Sopranos series creator David Chase and directed by Alan Taylor. After the unfortunate death of James Gandolfini in 2013, a sequel was out of the question as no one could ever play Tony Sopranos so perfectly as he did. His son, Michael Gandolfini, accepted the role in the upcoming prequel film in honor of his late father, knowing full well the huge responsibility he has taken on his shoulders to shine as the legendary mob boss. In more ways than one, the film will be an emotional and nostalgic trip down memory lane for both the young actor and the loyal fans.

The film is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021, after facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Many Saints of Newark will bring back various fan-favorite characters from The Sopranos in their younger forms, and there have been new additions to the cast as well. Let’s have a closer look at all the key players who will play an important role in the narration of the prequel story.

RELATED: Michael Gandolfini on Channeling His Father in 'The Many Saints of Newark': "I Just Wanted To Be The Best Actor I Could Be"

Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the main focuses of The Many Saints of Newark will be Tony Soprano's origins. All eyes will be on James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, who will be seen playing his late father’s legendary role. Tony will play an important role in the story of The Many Saints of Newark, as obvious from the official movie trailer. Fans will get to see how Tony rose to become the famous mob boss we know from The Sopranos, and his part in preserving the DiMeo crime family during the 1967 riots. Michael has a lot to live up to, but he certainly has some experience under his belt, having played key roles in the HBO drama series The Deuce and Russo Brothers' crime drama Cherry.

Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola)

Image via Warner Bros.

Dickie Moltisanti was the main driving force in Tony’s life. He was an inspirational figure who helped build a foundation for young Tony as the future mob boss of the DiMeo crime family. Fans have only seen Dickie in a photo on the original series. He is the father of Tony's cousin Christopher (Michael Imperioli), who Tony chooses as his successor but ultimately “whacks” in Season 6. Moltisanti essentially translates to ‘many saints', which is an interesting trivia considering the title of the film is The Many Saints of Newark. This might point to the fact he will be an important character in the film. Dickie Moltisanti is played by Alessandro Nivola, whose acting credits include Face/Off and Jurassic Park III.

Livia Soprano (Vera Farmiga)

Image via Warner Bros.

The woman who made Tony’s life a living hell, Livia Soprano, his mom, is back once again, but we have yet to see if her younger version is as quirky and pessimistic as her aged counterpart, played by Nancy Marchand on The Sopranos. As we know from the original series, Livia had a troubled relationship with her family, and she was partially responsible for a lot of Tony’s mental health problems. In The Many Saints of Newark, Livia is played by the very talented actress Vera Farmiga, who has played the lead in the Conjuring movie series.

Giovanni Francis "Johnny Boy" Soprano (John Bernthal)

Image via Warner Bros.

After Dickie Moltisanti, if there’s anyone who Tony respected the most, it would be his father, Johnny Boy Soprano, played by Joseph Siravo in the original series. He expressed his admiration for his father a few times throughout the series, though his mob activities left a negative impact on his young mind as a child. The Punisher star John Bernthal will be playing the role of Tony’s dad in The Many Saints of Newark, so we can be sure we’ll see a lot of guns-blazing action in the prequel film.

Corrado John “Junior” Soprano (Corey Stoll)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Sopranos begins with the story of a strained relationship between Tony and his uncle Corrado “Junior” Soprano. Played by Dominic Chianese in the original series, we see the rise and fall of Junior Soprano as an ambitious former mob boss who succumbs to his old age. We know from The Sopranos that Tony was on good terms with his uncle when his father Johnny Boy was alive, so we can expect Corrado to play a larger role in the film. The Antman and House of Cards actor Corey Stoll will be playing the character in The Many Saints of Newark.

Peter “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri (Billy Magnussen)

Image via Warner Bros.

Probably one of the most hilarious and psychotic characters on The Sopranos, Paulie Gualtieri was one of Tony’s most trusted allies. Tony Sirico’s magnificent performance in the original series added a certain spunk to the character, especially with his “winged” hairstyle. We know that he started his career as an underling to Tony’s father, and there’s a Virgin Mary reference in the trailer, which can tie back to Paulie’s vision in The Sopranos. Billy Magnussen (Game Night, No Time to Die) will play a younger version of Paulie in the film.

Silvio Dante (John Magaro)

Image via Warner Bros.

Silvio Dante was the most level-headed guy in Tony’s crew in The Sopranos, who stayed loyal to him till the end. Like Paulie, Silvio too started his career under Johnny Soprano, and later became Tony’s right-hand man. Played by the amazing Steven Van Zandt on the series, he often brought smiles to everyone’s face with his Al Pacino impression. He will be played by The Umbrella Academy’s John Magaro in the prequel movie.

Salvatore Bonpensiero (Samson Moeakiola)

Image via WB

Tony’s traitor friend Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero, played by Vincent Pastore on the HBO show, also featured for a brief moment in the trailer. We might get a backstory as to why and when exactly he decided to turn his back on the DiMeo crime family, despite being so close to them. He will be portrayed by relative newcomer Samson Moeakiola in the film.

Harold McBrayer (Leslie Odom Jr.)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the new characters to be introduced in the prequel film, Harold McBrayer seems to be one of the key characters who played a crucial role in the 1967 riots. Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will play the role on the big screen.

Cyril (Germar Terrell Gardner)

Image via Warner Bros.

Cyril seems to be the right-hand man of Harold McBrayer. He is played by Gotham actor Germar Terrell Gardner. Not much is known about the character as of yet.

Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti (Ray Liotta)

Image via Warner Bros.

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta was a surprise addition to the cast, as he made an appearance in the official trailer of The Many Saints of Newark. He’ll play Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti, who is the father of Dickie Moltisanti in the film.

Joanne Moltisanti (Gabriella Piazza)

Image via Warner Bros.

Joanne Moltisanti was the wife of Dickie Moltisanti, and mother of Christopher. She was played by Marianne Leone Cooper in the original series. Actress Gabriella Piazza will be playing the role in The Many Saints of Newark.

Jackie Aprile (Chase Vacnin)

Image via Warner Bros.

Jackie Aprile was one of the closest friends of Tony Soprano's and was also one of the most respected members of the gang. Played by Michael Rispoli in The Sopranos, he dies early in the series due to cancer. He will be played by newcomer Chase Vacnin in the upcoming prequel film.

Janice Soprano (Alexandra Intrator)

Image via Warner Bros.

Janice Soprano, played by Aida Turturro in the original series, was Tony Soprano’s self-centred and opportunistic elder sister. She will be seen mostly on the sidelines in The Many Saints of Newark, played by Alexandra Intrator.

Arthur “Artie” Bucco (Robert Vincent Montano)

Image via Warner Bros.

Artie Bucco, the bald-headed simple-minded chef of The Sopranos will finally get to show off his amazing hair in The Many Saints of Newark. One of Tony’s best friends, Artie was played by John Ventimiglia in the original series. Newcomer Robert Vincent Montano will be seen playing the role in The Many Saints of Newark.

KEEP READING: 'The Sopranos': Why “Pine Barrens” Is Still the Best Episode

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2021 Last call for 'Inception,' 'Legally Blonde,' and more.

Read Next