Amazon Studios has released the trailer for The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, a coming-of-age time-loop comedy directed by Ian Samuels (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) from a script by The Magicians author Lev Grossman. The film stars Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen as two teens who find love while stuck in a time loop. "Like in Groundhog Day and Edge of Tomorrow," Allen's character explains out loud, which is exactly how I would relate to the situation.

Time loops are pretty hot right now—or, again, like some kind've circular event—thanks to Hulu's surprise hit Palm Springs. It's easy to dismiss one as a re-do of the others, but Newton has appeared in very few misses over her relatively new career, deftly handling crude comedy in Blockers and knocking the body-swap slasher-romp Freaky out of the park. This trailer feels familiar but also a little fresh thanks to the teen-comedy aspect, and, if nothing else, it's based on a Lev Grossman story, like Syfy's massively-underappreciated The Magicians.

Check out the trailer below. The Map of Tiny Perfect Things debuts on Amazon on February 12. Until then, here are the best movies you can stream on Amazon right now.

Here is the official synopsis for The Map of Tiny Perfect Things:

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day.

Share Share Tweet Email

Gorgeous ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Poster by Daniel Arriaga on Sale from Cyclops Print Works Tomorrow Shut up and take my money!