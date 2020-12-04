To the surprise of no one, Liam Neeson is back doing Liam Neeson-type things in the trailer for his new action-thriller The Marksman.

This time around, Neeson played hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson, who simply wants to be left alone as he fends off eviction notices and tries to make a living on an isolated stretch of borderland. But everything changes when Jim, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, witnesses 11-year-old migrant Miguel (Jacob Perez) fleeing with his mother Rosa (Teresa Ruiz) from drug cartel assassins led by the ruthless Mauricio (Juan Pablo Raba). After being caught in a shootout, a dying Rosa begs Jim to take her son to safety to her family in Chicago.

Defying his cop daughter Sarah (Katheryn Winnick), Jim sneaks Miguel out of the local U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station and together, they hit the road with the group of killers in pursuit. Jim and Miguel slowly overcome their differences and begin to forge an unlikely friendship, while Mauricio and his fellow assassins follow hot on their heels, leaving a cold-blooded trail in their wake. When they finally meet on a Midwestern farm, a fight to the death ensues as Jim uses his military skills and code of honor to defend the boy he's come to love.

the-marksman-trailer-liam-neeson
Image via Briarcliff Entertainment

Robert Lorenz (Trouble with the Curve) directed The Marksman from a script he co-wrote with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz, and he also produced alongside Tai Duncan, Mark Williams, Warren Goz and Eric Gold. The movie may look a tad familiar, but this is what audiences want from Neeson, and he's happy to oblige his fans with his particular set of skills.

Briarcliff Entertainment will release The Marksman in theaters on Jan. 22, 2021, so watch the trailer below and let me know on Twitter how you think this movie looks in comparison to Neeson's recent action vehicles such as Honest Thief, Cold Pursuit and The Commuter. I still haven't seen Honest Thief yet, but to check out the trailer for that movie, click here.

the-mandalorian-disney-plus-pedro-pascal-the-child-social-featured
‘The Mandalorian’ Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in the Disney+ Series

Need a refresher? Here are the most important names and faces to remember.

Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1357 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider