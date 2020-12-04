To the surprise of no one, Liam Neeson is back doing Liam Neeson-type things in the trailer for his new action-thriller The Marksman.

This time around, Neeson played hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson, who simply wants to be left alone as he fends off eviction notices and tries to make a living on an isolated stretch of borderland. But everything changes when Jim, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, witnesses 11-year-old migrant Miguel (Jacob Perez) fleeing with his mother Rosa (Teresa Ruiz) from drug cartel assassins led by the ruthless Mauricio (Juan Pablo Raba). After being caught in a shootout, a dying Rosa begs Jim to take her son to safety to her family in Chicago.

Defying his cop daughter Sarah (Katheryn Winnick), Jim sneaks Miguel out of the local U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station and together, they hit the road with the group of killers in pursuit. Jim and Miguel slowly overcome their differences and begin to forge an unlikely friendship, while Mauricio and his fellow assassins follow hot on their heels, leaving a cold-blooded trail in their wake. When they finally meet on a Midwestern farm, a fight to the death ensues as Jim uses his military skills and code of honor to defend the boy he's come to love.

Robert Lorenz (Trouble with the Curve) directed The Marksman from a script he co-wrote with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz, and he also produced alongside Tai Duncan, Mark Williams, Warren Goz and Eric Gold. The movie may look a tad familiar, but this is what audiences want from Neeson, and he's happy to oblige his fans with his particular set of skills.

Briarcliff Entertainment will release The Marksman in theaters on Jan. 22, 2021, so watch the trailer below and let me know on Twitter how you think this movie looks in comparison to Neeson's recent action vehicles such as Honest Thief, Cold Pursuit and The Commuter. I still haven't seen Honest Thief yet, but to check out the trailer for that movie, click here.

