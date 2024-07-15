The Big Picture Get ready, Marlow Murder Club members - the TV adaptation premieres on PBS on October 27 at 9 PM EST.

Based on Robert Thorogood's bestselling novels, the show follows Judith Potts on a mission to catch a serial killer.

Masterpiece has already renewed The Marlow Murder Club for a second season.

Members of the Marlow Murder Club, your first meeting officially has a set date. The first season of this cozy mystery series is headed to PBS this fall and will premiere on Masterpiece on Sunday, October 27, 9 PM EST. While The Marlow Murder Club’s first season has been available to watch in the UK for some time, this will be the series’ first venture to the other side of the pond.

The Marlow Murder Club television adaptation is based on the bestselling book series penned by British author Robert Thorogood, which consists of the three novels The Marlow Murder Club, Death Comes to Marlow, and The Queen of Poisons. The plot of the first season of The Marlow Murder Club is said to draw mostly from the titular first novel of the series, which begins with English archeologist Judith Potts witnessing a brutal murder one evening by the Thames. When Judith connects this murder to the work of an unknown serial killer, she bands together with fellow Marlow residents Suzie Harris and Becks Starling to uncover the murderer’s identity — and hopefully put them behind bars for good.

While The Marlow Murder Club may have yet to make its debut on Masterpiece, fans already have a good reason to hope for its future. Masterpiece has indeed already announced the renewal of the show for Season 2. With the cast and crew reportedly already in production for the second season, viewers can rest assured that the members of Marlow’s favorite murder club will be sticking around for some time even after its first season wraps up on PBS.

Who Is Starring In ‘The Marlow Murder Club?’

Photo via PBS

The cast members spotted onscreen in The Marlow Murder Club hail from all corners of classic British media. Actress Samantha Bond leads the pack as Judith, drawing from her previous experience as Lady Rosamund Painswick in Downton Abbey as well as from her role as Miss Moneypenny, who she played throughout the Pierce Brosnan era of James Bond.

Single mother and dog walker Suzie is played by Jo Martin — perhaps best known for her role as the Fugitive Doctor in Doctor Who — with Cara Horgan bringing up the rear as the local vicar’s wife Becks after making appearances in shows such as Alex Rider and The Sandman. The question remains: can these experienced actors cement The Marlow Murder Club into the upper echelons of British television? That has yet to be seen — but with the series already confirmed for Season 2, it seems like this goal is certainly not out of reach.

The Marlow Murder Club premieres Sunday, October 27 at 9 PM EST on Masterpiece. Stay tuned to Collider for any other cozy mystery series updates.