The Big Picture The Marlow Murder Club offers a humorous twist on the murder mystery genre, focusing on the unlikely friendship of women investigating a crime.

Instead of a gritty crime drama, the series brings whimsical humor and charming chemistry between the female leads to the forefront.

With a focus on the friendship formed during the investigation, the show offers a refreshing take on solving murders in a sleepy English town.

British television tries its hand at the citizen detective craze in the upcoming series, The Marlow Murder Club. Adapted from the best-selling novel by Robert Thorogood, Masterpiece Theater has just released the trailer for the upcoming series. From the producers of the supernatural comedy, Ghosts, The Marlow Murder Club brings, well, murder to the sleepy titular town. Samantha Bond is a veteran of Masterpiece Theater following her role in Downton Abbey and stars as a woman of leisure who gets pulled into a murder plot. She is joined by two women in her community, played by Jo Martin and Cara Horgan, as accomplices in the investigation. Masterpiece Theater released the following synopsis for the series:

“Retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Bond) lives alone in a faded mansion in the peaceful town of Marlow, filling her time by setting crosswords for the local paper. During one of her regular wild swims in the Thames, Judith hears a gunshot coming from a neighbor’s garden and believes a brutal murder has taken place. When the police are reluctant to believe her story, Judith finds herself forming an unlikely friendship with local dog-walker and empty-nester Suzie (Martin) and unfulfilled vicar’s wife Becks (Horgan) as they start an investigation of their own.”

What could be another gritty depiction of crime a la Broadchurch, instead veers into the more whimsical. The trailer depicts Judith from the moment she hears the gunshots. She takes her concerns to the authorities, who do not take her seriously, to say the least. “There are no hitmen operating in Marlow,” DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Drew) tells Judith politely. It is only seconds later that the police are informed that another shooting has taken place. This quick timing is just one example of a clever and witty series that explores the humorous side of murder.

‘The Marlow Murder Club’ Is A Wickedly Funny Take On the Murder Mystery Genre

Despite the authorities deciding to look into the potential murder, Judith and her friends decide not to stop investigating. They form a ragtag group that only wants to do what is best for their community. The trio of women has charming chemistry in the trailer and plays off the ridiculous situations they find themselves in.

“You couldn’t have just started a book club, could you?” Malik asks in exasperation at one point. The three women chuckle together, clearly enjoying their new hobby. At first glance, The Marlow Murder Club appears to be a refreshing reprieve from many murder mystery shows of its kind. Fully female-fronted, these actors vibrate with enjoyment in the English series. The show seems not to entirely be about solving a murder but about the friends made along the way. Already renewed for Season 2, the first season consists of two episodes and will air just in time for Halloween on October 27 on PBS.

