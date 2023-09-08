Family can be complicated, especially when your father’s a convicted murderer. Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled cinematic ride with the upcoming release of The Marsh King’s Daughter. Adapted from Karen Dionne’s suspenseful novel of the same name, the movie stars Daisy Ridley as Helena Pelletier, a young mother whose past is both treacherous and traumatic. When her father-slash-kidnapper Jacob Holbrook (Ben Mendelsohn) escapes prison, all hell breaks loose. Directed by Neil Burger, who’s known for works such as Voyagers, the film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as it unravels a heart-pounding plot filled with suspense, family secrets, and the chilling echoes of a dark past. Here’s everything we know so far about The Marsh King’s Daughter.

When Is 'The Marsh King's Daughter' Coming Out?

Mark your calendars for October 6, 2023, as that's when Lionsgate is gearing up to release The Marsh King's Daughter in US theaters. This highly anticipated film promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and cinematic storytelling.

Is There A Trailer for 'The Marsh King's Daughter'?

In the thrilling trailer for The Marsh King's Daughter, audiences are introduced to Helena Pelletier, played by Ridley, an ordinary mother deeply committed to her family and seemingly leading an uneventful family life. However, her tranquility is shattered when she receives startling news about her estranged father, who has managed to escape from prison. Her father is, in reality, a malevolent criminal mastermind named Jacob Holbrook, portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn. As the dark truth unravels, it's revealed that Holbrook had once abducted her mother, ensuring that Helena's birth was born not out of love, but from a sinister and captive union. For years, he held both Helena's mother and herself in his unrelenting grip, ultimately earning infamy as the notorious criminal known as the Marsh King. This captivating tale promises to delve deep into the complexities of family, identity, and the haunting legacy of a criminal past, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Who Stars in 'The Marsh King's Daughter'?

Daisy Ridley takes on the role of Helena Pelletier, a young mother who carries a complicated legacy as the daughter of an incarcerated murderer. Ridley's career catapulted to prominence when she secured the part of Rey, the central character in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She continued to portray Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, effectively concluding the legendary Skywalker saga. It was recently revealed during this year's Star Wars Celebration in Europe that Ridley is set to reprise her beloved role as Rey in an upcoming Star Wars cinematic release.

Meanwhile, Ben Mendelsohn takes on the role of Jacob Holbrook, Helena's father who managed to escape from prison, poised to reintroduce a haunting past into his daughter's life. His career has been marked by standout performances, such as his acclaimed portrayal of the menacing Andrew "Pope" Cody in the Australian crime drama Animal Kingdom and his compelling turn as the corrupt businessman John Daggett in The Dark Knight Rises. Additionally, audiences can catch Mendelsohn in the recent Disney+ series Secret Invasion within the Marvel Universe. The ensemble cast of The Marsh King's Daughter boasts a solid supporting lineup, including Brooklynn Prince in the role of Young Helena. Garrett Hedlund takes on the character of Stephen Pelletier. Caren Pistorius steps into the role of Helena's mother. Joey Carson embodies Marigold Pelletier. And last but not least, Gil Birmingham is set to play an undisclosed role.

What Is 'The Marsh King's Daughter' About?

Below is the official Lionsgate synopsis for The Marsh King’s Daughter:

“In the tense thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, a woman with a secret past will venture into the wilderness she left behind to confront the most dangerous man she’s ever met: her father. In the film, Helena’s (Daisy Ridley) seemingly ordinary life hides a dark and dangerous truth: her estranged father is the infamous Marsh King (Ben Mendelsohn), the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. When her father escapes from prison, Helena will need to confront her past. Knowing that he will hunt for her and her family, Helena must find the strength to face her demons and outmaneuver the man who taught her everything she knows about surviving in the wild.”

The Marsh King's Daughter adapts Dionne's novel, weaving a narrative of concealed truths, survival, and the intricate bonds of family. Helena Pelletier appears to have the perfect life – a devoted husband, two loving daughters, and a thriving business that occupies her days. Yet beneath this façade lies a profound secret: she is the product of a harrowing abduction. In her youth, her mother was cruelly taken captive by her father and held in an isolated cabin amidst Michigan's remote marshlands. Growing up, Helena developed a deep affinity for the natural surroundings and even nurtured a complex affection for her father, despite his occasional brutality. However, her perception undergoes a dark transformation when she unearths the true extent of his savagery. Over two decades later, she has buried her traumatic past so deeply that not even her husband is privy to the chilling truth. However, when her father stages a daring escape from prison, leaving two guards dead in his wake before vanishing into the unforgiving marsh, Helena understands that the authorities face an uphill battle in capturing him. She comes to the realization that she alone possesses the skills to track down the elusive survivalist known as the Marsh King, for she is the one person ever trained by him – his very own daughter.

Who Is Making 'The Marsh King's Daughter'?

Neil Burger serves as the director behind The Marsh King's Daughter. His career boasts an impressive range, including the likes of the mesmerizing period drama The Illusionist and the mind-bending thriller Limitless. Burger's directorial talent shines through in the gripping sci-fi action of Divergent, a film that introduced audiences to a dystopian world of factions. The Marsh King's Daughter is brought to life on the big screen under the skilled production team of Black Bear's Teddy Schwarzman, Keith Redmon, and Mark L. Smith. The movie unfolds from a screenplay crafted by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith, the latter acclaimed for The Revenant. Behind the scenes, a lineup of executive producers includes Michael Heimler, Charles Miller, Cliff Roberts, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson, John Friedberg, and Samuel J. Brown. Notably, the film's financing was handled by Black Bear, who partnered with Anonymous Content in the production of this adaptation.