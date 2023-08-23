The Big Picture The Marsh King's Daughter will hit theaters on October 6, bringing Karen Dionne's novel to life with a stellar cast and a gripping story of a woman confronting her family's dark past.

Daisy Ridley shines as Helena, a woman haunted by her father's criminal history, forced to face her past when he escapes from prison. Tensions rise as she races against the clock to protect her family from a potential killer on the loose.

Exciting news for Daisy Ridley fans, as she will also be reprising her role as Rey in an upcoming Star Wars film, where the character will be focused on building a new Jedi Order after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

After finding itself in development for a long time, Deadline has revealed that The Marsh King's Daughter will be headed to theaters on October 6, bringing Karen Dionne's 2017 novel to the big screen. Neil Burger has directed the adaptation, which will feature a stellar cast telling the story of a young woman who has to deal with the horrible past that her family carries. Through very difficult conversations and tense sequences, the protagonist will get to the bottom of her legacy, confronting the truth that has been hidden from her since she was a young girl.

Helena Pelletier (Daisy Ridley) seems to be a normal woman at first sight, trying to find her place in the world after growing up in a complicated context. However, the echoes of her past won't allow her to move forward, and she decides that it's finally time to stop running away from what she should've confronted many years ago. It turns out that her father, Jacob Holbrook (Ben Mendelsohn) abducted her mother, meaning that Helena's birth didn't come from a place of love. In addition to keeping Helena's mother as a prisoner, Holbrook made sure both of them couldn't escape his grasp for years, becoming the famous criminal known as the Marsh King.

While Helena was content with leaving everything behind her at first, she has to get rid of her father once and for all when she hears that he has escaped from prison. With the criminal who ruined her childhood hiding somewhere out in the world, she has no other choice but to get to the bottom of the mystery, ensuring Holbrook can't hurt anyone else know that he is no longer behind bars. The tension established between her father being free and her inability to find him will make Helena's tale a thrilling story, with Burger's thriller doing everything it can to keep the audience on the edge of their seat.

Image via Lionsgate

The first trailer for the film was released alongside the announcement for its release date, setting the stage for the powerful confrontation between Ridley's character and her tormentor. Helena is living a relatively happy life with a partner and child of her own, but when the police show up to her door informing her that her father had escaped, she is forced to explain everything to her husband to keep her family safe. The clock is ticking, and a potential killer is on the loose.

What's Next for Daisy Ridley?

After she's done chasing her dangerous father in Neil Burger's upcoming project, Daisy Ridley will return to her most famous role. During this year's Star Wars Celebration in Europe, it was announced that the actress will play Rey once again in an upcoming Star Wars film intended for theatrical release. After the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey was left in a lonely position. But in the years that have passed since the Battle of Exegol, the Jedi has been focused on building a new Jedi Order. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to direct the movie, with no other details regarding its production schedule at the moment.

You can check out the first trailer for The Marsh King's Daughter below, before the movie premieres in theaters on October 6: