The Big Picture The Martian, starring Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, and Kristen Wiig, will start streaming on Max on September

Directed by Ridley Scott, The Martian has impressive scores of 91% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Future movie Project Hail Mary, based on a book by the same author, stars Ryan Gosling and is set to release in 2026.

The last movie to net Matt Damon an Oscar nomination for his performance just got a major streaming update. The Martian, the 2015 space sci-fi survival thriller starring Damon, Jessica Chastain, and Kristen Wiig, will officially begin streaming on Max on September 1. The Martian follows Mark Watney (Damon), an astronaut who gets stranded on Mars after a mission goes horribly wrong and his crew heads back to Earth thinking he's dead. Watney wakes up and must learn to survive on his own while the astronauts and scientists on Earth try to figure out the best way to help him. In addition to Damon, Chastain, and Wiig, The Martian also stars Sean Bean, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and currently sits at equal and impressive scores of 91% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Drew Goddard wrote the screenplay for The Martian, which was adapted from the Andy Weir novel of the same name. Goddard is also the writer and creator of the Netflix Daredevil series starring Charlie Cox, and wrote the screenplay for other projects such as World War Z (Brad Pitt) and Cloverfield (Mike Vogel). The Martian was directed by Ridley Scott, who has been nominated for four Oscars in his career (The Martian, Black Hawk Down, Gladiator, and Thelma & Louise), but has yet to bring home the gold. Scott is also directing the Gladiator sequel starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal that is set to release later this year, and most recently directed Joaquin Phoenix in the Napoleon Bonaparte biopic, Napoleon.

Andy Weir Has Another Book Adaptation on the Way

While there are plenty of movies to watch if you're a fan of The Martian, there's also another movie coming in 2026 that is based on a book by the same author. Ryan Gosling will star in Project Hail Mary, which is currently slated for release on March 20, 2026. The film follows Ryland Grace (Gosling), a high-school teacher who wakes up on a spaceship light years away from Earth with no recollection of who he is or why he's there. As Grace slowly rediscovers his memory, he learns how important his mission is and just how many people are counting on him. The Martian scribe Drew Goddard also wrote the screenplay for Project Hail Mary, and Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will direct the film.

The Martian stars Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain and was written by Drew Goddard and directed by Ridley Scott. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Martian on Max starting September 1.

