Matt Damon is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and one of his best-known projects has been a force to be reckoned with on streaming for several weeks now. The Martian, which Damon stars in alongside Jessica Chastain and Benedict Wong, has been in the Max top 10 since premiering on the platform last month, even weathering the storm of new arrivals for October and staying in the #7 spot. The Martian tells the story of Mark Watney, an astronaut stranded on Mars who must use supreme survival skills after a failed mission leaves his crew to depart the planet, thinking he died, only to discover he survived and is alone. The Martian also stars Sean Bean and Sebastian Stan and currently sits at equal and impressive scores of 91% from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Martian is based on the novel of the same name by legendary sci-fi author Andy Weir, and Drew Goddard wrote the screenplay for the film. Goddard is best known for his work as the scribe on The Cabin in the Woods, and he also created Netflix's Daredevil TV series starring Charlie Cox. Four-time Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott helmed The Martian, and he's best known for directing classics such as Blade Runner (Harrison Ford) and Gladiator (Russell Crowe). Scott most recently teamed up with Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix for Napoleon and also worked with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga for House of Gucci. Scott will next helm the legacy sequel starring Pedro Pascal, Gladiator 2, which is due in theaters on November 22.

Ryan Gosling Will Star in the Next Andy Weir Adaptation

Andy Weir has produced some of the best sci-fi novels ever, and arguably his finest work is coming to the big screen. Ryan Gosling will topline Project Hail Mary alongside Sandra Hüller and Milana Vayntrub, with Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directing and a script from Drew Goddard. Project Hail Mary follows Ryland Grace, a scientist-turned-middle school teacher who wakes up on a spaceship, light years from Earth, only to discover the fate of the entire human race is in his hands. Project Hail Mary is slated for a theatrical release on May 20, 2026.

