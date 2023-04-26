Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Amazon Prime Video show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has delighted fans since it premiered in 2017. Now with the story coming to an end in the fifth and final season, fans can’t wait to find out what happens with Midge. Set through the 1950s and 1960s, the period comedy-drama tells the story of a housewife and mother who, after discovering that her husband is leaving her for his secretary, delivers an inebriated rant at a local bar. It turns out, however, she has a natural talent for stand-up comedy. The bar’s manager notices and thinks Midge could be her big break.

The pair embark on a journey to get Midge’s career off the ground while trying to balance it all with her complicated family life as well. Through the seasons, a few characters have stood out as being the best, and some might be surprising picks.

10 Mike Carr

He’s only a recurring character, but there’s something about Mike and his complicated rapport with Susie that makes him fun to watch. Part of one of the funniest seasons in early season 5 episodes, he tries unsuccessfully to avoid Susie at all costs. When she follows him and his kids to a Christmas tree farm, he delivers an angered rant to her about her invasive ways. He later blames her for having forced him to choose a terrible tree in haste with no lovely smell. Susie, he explains, literally ruined Christmas.

As the booker for "The Gordon Ford Show," it’s clear Mike doesn’t really have much power: Susie finds ways around him again and again. Seeing his aggravation and exasperation makes him a hilarious semi-antagonist; though whenever he calms down, he also shows some desire to help.

9 Zelda

The sweet, long-time maid for the Weissmans, who live a fairly opulent lifestyle, Zelda has become part of the family. She cares for the children, cleans the home, and makes the meals. She always has witty remarks, and is very strict about her ways, once getting angry when her kitchen was reorganized.

Fans love that in season 5, Zelda finds a romantic partner in Janusz, who seems to spend a lot of time in the Weissman home. He does odd jobs and even spends time with the kids, despite not being paid for his work. Zelda is one of those supporting TV characters whose only ever in the background, but clearly plays a crucial role in the household. Without her, Midge would not have been able to pursue her dreams.

8 Rose Weissman

Rose is constantly looking for purpose in her life. She loves her husband Abe dearly, even though he’s sometimes difficult to deal with. But they have had their fights. A strong and opinionated woman, Rose is not afraid to speak her mind and put her foot down when it’s necessary. Plus, she's always impeccably dressed.

Her most interesting storyline is in developing a matchmaking business and dealing with vicious female enemies. They treat the job like a mafia, urging her to stay out of their territories. Even though Rose is strait-laced, prim, and proper, she’s not above doing ridiculous things like calling her CIA son to ask if he can take care of the problem for her.

7 Abe Weissman

Quirky, surly, and odd at times, Abe is the perfect opposite of Midge. So much so that he recoiled in horror when he learned what she was doing with her time and heard the jokes she was telling. Despite his rigid nature, however, it’s clear Abe was once a free spirit who fought for causes he believed in. He even decided to leave his cushy job and pursue a career writing about theater to pursue his personal passion. Even though Midge’s personality is completely opposite to her father’s, she’s more like him than she realizes.

He is blunt and never afraid to make it clear that he has little interest in things unless they directly affect him. He cares little for whatever drama is going on in Midge’s life and rebuffs any type of affection from his grandkids.

6 Moishe Maisel

Moishe is a dedicated businessman who, despite climbing in age, refuses to stop working. Even a heart attack and his wife threatening divorce wasn’t enough to stop him. He loves his son dearly and supports him in everything he does, even if Moishe doesn’t necessarily agree with it. He always has nuggets of wisdom to impart to everyone as well.

Funny, eccentric, and loud, Moishe is fun to watch on screen. He views every situation like a business transaction but is also fiercely loyal to his family. He showed just how much, in fact, when he was there for Midge after her divorce from Joel.

5 Shirley Maisel

Shirley carrying weeks’ old cheese and crackers in her purse and handing them out to patrons at Joel’s bar was one of the funniest scenes in season 5 to date. Her signature raspy voice is loud and abrasive, and she loves to gossip. Her lot in life is to see her son settle down with another woman after his first marriage failed. She’s constantly searching for a woman for him or asking him when he’ll find one.

A traditional Jewish mother, when Joel is beaten up and ends up at his parents' place, he wakes up wearing a pair of kid-sized pajamas his mother declares she always keeps in the house “just in case.” It’s sweet and funny things like this that make Shirley hilarious to watch.

4 Joel Maisel

One of the most redeemed characters in the series, fans initially did not like Joel. He cheated on Midge and left her for a much younger woman. When he realized his mistake, he tried to come crawling back but it was too late. He was initially jealous and resentful when he discovered that Midge was great at comedy, a secret dream he had for himself.

However, as Midge became more famous and booked gigs, Joel went out of his way to support and encourage her. He kept the kids whenever she needed to be away, secretly loaned Susie money after she gambled away Midge’s earnings, and is genuinely always concerned about his ex’s well-being. Joel has become one of the most level-headed and liked characters on the show that fans hope finds happiness in the end.

3 Susie Myerson

Susie, the second main female in the cast, is Midge’s right-hand, booking all her gigs and doing whatever it takes to help make Midge a star. She is also slowly becoming a bona fide businesswoman with an office, a secretary, and other clients. While she’s still learning the ropes, Susie isn’t afraid to take on the responsibility because she has big dreams. Based on the flash-forward scenes in season 5, Susie does realize them and eventually becomes one of the biggest comedy producers in Hollywood.

Her crass nature, however, personal troubles including a gambling addiction, and dealings with dangerous men that put her business in jeopardy, make Susie one of the most nuanced characters on the show as well.

2 Lenny Bruce

Fans were happy that Lenny Bruce returned for the final season. Based on the real-life comedian of the same name, the character is one that fans sympathize with, especially knowing that the real Bruce died young from an overdose. Addicted to drugs and alcohol, Lenny seemingly has it all as one of the most sought-after comedians in the business. But he’s unhappy and unfulfilled.

What fans love most about him, however, is how many times Lenny has gone to bat for Midge. He played in the Gaslight club just to help bring people in. He bailed her out of jail and helped her book gigs. Most importantly, he gave her sage advice and urged her to follow her dream and stop getting in her own way.

1 Miriam “Midge” Maisel

Naturally, the best character on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is Mrs. Maisel herself. A woman who could have easily slunk away from the spotlight due to her life falling apart, she took the bull by the horns and used her life experiences to create a career for herself.

Confident, sassy, and unapologetically herself, there’s no jam Midge can’t get out of. She isn’t afraid to speak her mind, even if it gets her arrested. She instantly owns every room she walks into. While the flash-forwards suggest Midge dedicated everything to her career, neglecting her many marriages and children, fans still can’t help but like her.

