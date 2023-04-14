In an exciting turn of events for the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, has declared that today would mark The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Day due to the show's success story and its positive portrayal of the Big Apple. Throughout its run, the series has employed over 37,000 actors and craftspeople including: 344 dancers, 580 musicians, 981 dayplayers, and 35,619 background actors. Mrs. Maisel has also used the city as its set, filming in over 366 locations throughout the five boroughs, primarily in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Over its seven-year run, it has played a role in boosting the economy, supporting local businesses and showcasing how beautiful and cinematic the city truly is.

“I love The Marvelous Ms. Maisel because it showcases the beautiful streets of New York City, features a strong female lead character, and is the perfect example of how our city’s film and tv industry creates jobs, and generates economic activity for local businesses," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "This industry supports more than 185,000 jobs and more than $82 billion in total economic output, and we are going to continue to work with studios and stakeholders, like Prime Video, to ensure New York City is made available to them for their production needs."

The announcement comes right as the final season of the acclaimed series is premiering on Prime Video. While it is understandable that fans may feel disappointed about Midge Maisel's (Rachel Brosnahan) journey coming to an end, there are plenty of activities the studio has come up with to say goodbye to the character in the most wonderful way possible. After all the awards the series has won over the last few years, Prime Video is making sure this final season is as unforgettable as Maisel herself, a bright woman who confronted the disadvantages life threw at her with wit, effort and bravery.

As the story progressed, Midge had to work her way through an industry that clearly didn't want her to be there due to the fact that she is a woman. With the help of Susie (Alex Borstein), the comedian had to go on a small tour to perform her act while keeping her career a secret from her family. Forget about hidden affairs or wrongful businesses, you never know who might actually be a successful stand-up comedian while pretending to be a homemaker. Nevertheless, Midge has a spark that can't be replicated, and her talent continued to take her to new heights, leaving behind the life she shared with her ex-husband, Joel (Michael Zegen), before he left her for his secretary.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Recap: What to Remember Ahead of Season 5

The End of the Road

Half a decade has passed since audiences saw Midge realizing she had a natural talent for comedy, and now things are aligning themselves for her to have the successful life she always deserved. After having an epiphany related to The Gordon Show during a snowstorm, Midge finally knows that she belongs in the program hosted by the extremely popular (and extremely fictional) host played by Reid Scott. The series finale is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 26, bringing this inspiring story about following your dreams to a close.

While you wait for the remaining episodes of the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to arrive, you can check out the official trailer for the installment below: