Michael Zegen Talks ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3, Appearing on ‘The Sopranos’ & More

Michael Zegen has been loading up a list of credits for years now including personal favorites like Adventureland, Frances Ha and Brooklyn, but The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel marks a major milestone for Zegen. Not only does he deliver stellar work in a show that’s a high-quality delight, but Mrs. Maisel also scored Zegen his very first Screen Actors Guild Award win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

If you’ve been itching for the return of Joel (Zegen), Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), Susie (Alex Borstein), and the rest of the Maisel gang, the time has finally come because Season 3 drops on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6th. This time around, Midge hits the road to tour with musician Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). Meanwhile, Joel is having a tough time supporting Midge and her dreams while also trying to pursue his own.

With Season 3 right around the corner, Zegen took the time to swing by the Collider Studio to talk about his run on the show, to undergo the Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) interrogation featured in Season 2, and to look back on the films that inspired him to become an actor, the first gig that made him think he really could make it in showbiz, and so much more. You can catch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article or, if you’d prefer, we also have it in podcast form below:

