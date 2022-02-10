After leaving viewers with a cliffhanger back in 2019, Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally returning in 2022 with two episodes, “Rumble on the Wonder Wheel” and “Billy Jones and the Orgy Lamps”, premiering on February 18. Exclusive to Amazon Prime, the fourth season has a total of eight episodes, with two new episodes dropping each Friday in the following four weeks.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Bunheads), the show follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel as she leaves her housewife duties behind to pursue a career in comedy after discovering her husband cheated on her. Season 4 takes off in 1960s New York, with Midge looking to get her career back on track after being dropped from a world tour. She’s going to be exerting her creative freedom on the comedy scene while dealing with her dysfunctional family, love interests, and the challenges of being a single mother in the sixties.

Watch the Trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

The full-length trailer for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4 dropped on February 7, 2022. Four teasers in total were released before that, each focusing on specific characters including Midge (of course), Susie, Joel, and The Weissmans.

Related:'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 Recap: Everything You Need To Know Before Season 4

Who's Back in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4?

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge

Image via Amazon Prime

Rachel Brosnahan, who also played Rachel Posner in House of Cards, is back as the titular Mrs. Miriam “Midge” Maisel. Last we saw of the headstrong housewife-turned-comedian, she was left stranded on a tarmac just having been kicked off of singer Shy Baldwin's (played by Leroy McClain), world tour; punishment for making allusions to Shy’s sexuality during her opening act set. We expect to see the fallout from this break-up early in the season as Midge works to get her career back on track and realize her dream of becoming a headline act.

Alex Borstein as Susie

Image via Amazon Prime

Alex Borstein, best known as the voice talent behind Louis in Family Guy, returns as Susie Myerson, Midge’s manager. And she is back in a big way in Season 4. After starting out with Midge as her sole client, discovering her at “The Gaslight Café”, Susie’s managing empire begins to grow, causing a rift between her and Midge. Season 4 will focus on her expanding business, as well as her relationship with her sister Tessie, played by Emily Bergl who you may recognize from the Netflix series You, after the death of their mother. We'll also see whether she has kicked a troublesome gambling habit.

Michael Zegen as Joel

Image via Amazon Prime

Michael Zegen, formerly known for playing Benny Siegel in Boardwalk Empire, returns in Season 4 as Joel Maisel, Midge’s ex-husband. The failed comic and astute businessman juggling his complicated relationship with his new girlfriend Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu) with that of his ex’s family, who desperately want to set him up with a new partner, and his father Moishe Maisel (Kevin Pollak, who played Hockney on The Usual Suspects). Mei, who was introduced in Season 3, may cause trouble for Joel with her connections to the illegal gambling ring that operates from under Joel’s new club. While also sticking around to father his two children with Midge, Joel has also been hired by Susie to manage Midge’s earnings from the Shy Baldwin Tour.

Related:'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Images Reveal Midge at an All-Time Low

Luke Kirby as Lenny

Image via Amazon

Luke Kirby, who recently has been seen playing Davis Calloway on the 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl, has been confirmed to return in Season 4 in his role as singer/comedian Lenny Bruce, Midge’s friend. The two meet back in Season 1 when Midge gets arrested for indecent exposure. This character is based on the real-life comedian Lenny Bruce, one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time. Fans have shipped him and Midge as potential lovers in the past. However, if Lenny is to vie for Midge’s affection this season, it appears his character might have some competition with a new character played by Milo Ventimiglia, who fans may recognize from Heroes, who appears to be attempting to woo her with flowers in set photos.

Jane Lynch as Sophie

Image via Amazon

Jane Lynch, best known for playing antagonist coach Sue Sylvester in Glee, is returning in Season 4 as New York aristocrat and comedian Sophie Lennon. Her presence off-stage is the polar opposite to her on-stage personality, where she performs in a frizzy wig, fat suit, and apron, cracking jokes about life in Queens. Outside of comedy clubs, Sophie is sophisticated and well-spoken, albeit very arrogant and unfriendly. Last we left Sophie, she had suffered stage fright on Broadway, bombing her chances of becoming a serious actress.

Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub as Rose and Abe Weissman

Image via Prime Video

Marin Hinkle, who audiences may recognize as Alan Harper's ex-wife Judith from Two and a Half Men, and Tony Shalhoub, best known for his performance as the titular neurotic detective in Monk, will return as Rose and Abraham “Abe” Weissman, Midge’s parents. This season sees the pair move in with their daughter after spending time in Paris, but not without squabbling about what their cover story for living with their daughter is going to be. In Season 4, we’ll see where Abe takes his writing career, after successfully publishing an article about the injustice of blacklisting suspected communists.

After joining the cast back in Season 3, Jason Alexander, famous for playing George Castanza on Seinfeld, is also back as Asher Friedman, a blacklisted playwright and friend of Abe Weissman's. Asher inspires Abe to take up a career in writing after the pair meet in Miami. The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer was forced to move to Miami after being accused of being a communist, which is the story that provides the focus of Abe’s aforementioned article.

Related:The 60 Best TV Shows of the Decade

New Characters in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Image via Netflix

As mentioned before, Milo Ventimiglia is joining the cast this season, having appeared in one of the many teasers. He is amongst a handful of exciting new cast members joining the show in Season 4.

It has been reported that Kelly Bishop, who worked with Palladino previously on Gilmore Girls, Jason Ralph, who previously starred in the SyFy original The Magicians and is Rachel Brosnahan’s real-life husband, and John Waters, best known as the eclectic genius behind films such as Hairspray, will feature in the new season. However, we’re yet to find out any more details about what their character names will be and what roles they will play within Midge’s story. The only way to find out is to watch Season 4 when it drops on February 18.

9 Classic TV Comedies You Can Stream Right Now Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

Read Next