These last few years have not been easy, which is why most people need something fun and light-hearted. That’s where Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel comes in. This show is set in the late 1950s and early 60s and revolves around a bubbly young woman named Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) who, after splitting up with her husband Joel (Michael Zegen), decides to reinvent herself as a stand-up comedian.

Ever since it premiered in 2017, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has received plenty of critical acclaim and has gone on to win several Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Rachel Brosnahan, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Alex Borstein.

Since the show is finally coming back after a three-year hiatus, we've created a handy guide that seeks to answer all the questions you may have about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, including when it will premiere, who is joining the cast, and where the plot may go this time around.

Related:'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 Recap: Everything You Need To Know Before Season 4

Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Trailer

The first teaser for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 was released on November 30, 2021. In this trailer, Midge tells her manager, Suzie Myerson (Borstein), that she only wants to headline shows and will only do gigs where she can say what she wants. "That's not how the business works," says Suzie, to which Midge responds, "Then let's change the business."

The second teaser was released on December 1, 2021. In this trailer, Midge asks her parents, Abe and Rose Weismann (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle), if they want to live with her in their old apartment, which they agree to if they can tell everyone that they were the ones who made the offer.

The third teaser was released on December 2, 2021. In this trailer, Suzie and her mob friends plan to turn a safe house into her new talent agency headquarters.

The fourth teaser was released on December 3, 2021. In this trailer, Joel's mother, Shirley Maisel (Caroline Aaron), is curious about his love life, even though he is secretly dating Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu) from Season 3, who doesn't want to reveal herself to Joel's parents. You can watch the latest trailers above.

A full-length trailer was released on February 7, 2022, showcasing a much more unapologetic side of Midge Maisel.

Image via Amazon

The first two episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 will premiere on February 18, 2021. After that, two new episodes will come out each week until March 11. This release strategy is very different from the last few seasons where all the episodes were released all at once.

Related:'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Images Reveal Midge at an All-Time Low

Who Is in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4's Cast?

Image via Prime Video

Many of the main actors from the past few seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for this season including Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards), Alex Borstein (Family Guy), Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire), Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men), Tony Shalhoub (Monk), Kevin Pollak (The Usual Suspects), Caroline Aaron (21 Jump Street), Luke Kirby (Take This Waltz), and Jane Lynch (Glee).

New additions to the cast include Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes), Kelly Bishop (Dirty Dancing), John Waters (Hairspray), Kayli Carter (Mrs. America), Reid Scott (Veep), Gideon Glick (Ocean's Eight), Jackie Hoffman (Garden State), and Jason Ralph (The Magicians). Ventimiglia and Bishop's castings are especially noteworthy since they both worked with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on Gilmore Girls. Not much is known about these new characters, but behind-the-scenes photos suggest that Ventimiglia will play a love interest for Midge.

How Many Episodes Does The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Have?

Image via Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 has eight episodes just like Seasons 1 and 3. Season 2 is the only season in the series that has ten episodes.

Related:Michael Zegen Talks 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3, Appearing on 'The Sopranos' & More

When Was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Filmed?

Image via Prime Video

Filming on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 was originally supposed to begin in Spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be delayed until January 2021. Sherman-Palladino told TVLine back in October 2020 that she was keeping herself busy with pre-production:

“Costume fittings are happening [now], sets are being built like mad. All of the stuff is happening. We’re breaking our stories, we’re writing. And then… we’re dragging the actors in and we’re going to table read the scripts.”

Fellow executive producer Daniel Palladino also explained how the pandemic would affect filming:

“There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do. Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that.”

Deadline elaborated that this meant background actors would be added in via CGI.

During production, Brosnahan shared several photos of herself on Instagram inside a large umbrella made of a HEPA filter. She's probably using this umbrella since masks would likely mess up her hair.

Filming officially wrapped on July 2021 as confirmed by Brosnahan on Instagram.

Related:Millicent Simmonds and Rachel Brosnahan Cast in Helen Keller Biopic 'Helen & Teacher'

What Is the Plot of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4?

Image via Prime Video

The plot synopsis for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is as follows:

It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft and the places it takes her creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

Shirley Maisel actress Caroline Aaron also teased that this decade will not welcome these characters with open arms:

"As we move into the '60s, which we are going to do by the end of season three, the world is going to certainly be pulled out from under Moishe and Shirley's feet. The world they knew is going to be a very, very different world. Midge is going to bring that world into this family, and I would imagine it's going to be hard for us. I don't know that for sure, but all the rules are changing, and let's see what that means."

Will There Be A Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5?

Image via Amazon Prime

Although Amazon hasn't yet renewed the show for a fifth season, both Palladinos have said in the past that they mapped out the show for five seasons, so take that as you will.

Rachel Brosnahan Reacts to 'The Golden Arm' Going Viral: "I Don't Think They Got The Joke!" Quibi may be dead, but we'll never forget 'The Golden Arm.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email