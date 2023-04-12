Ladies and gentlemen, taking the stage for the last time is the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. We get one more season of this hilarious and beautifully filmed show, so they better make it count! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a production of Prime Video created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and first aired in 2017. Since then, it has been a hit with critics and audiences alike as they are entertained by the honest and raw comedy of housewife turned stand-up comic Midge Maisel.

Season 5 will premiere on April 14th, so some significant laughs are coming your way soon. This season will focus on whether Mrs. Maisel will make it or break it in the world of stand-up comedy. Audiences have been rooting for Midge since she had her first drunken rant at the Gaslight Cafe in Episode 1, and we are crossing our fingers that her hard work and talent will bring her to stardom. Here's who will be hitting the streets of New York in (60s) style.

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel

The show's star and comedy queen is Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Midge Maisel (better known by her stage name/married name, Mrs. Maisel). Midge has gone through so much in the hopes of making it big as a stand-up comedian, and now we get to discover if her perseverance will pay off. Will it be a more realistic outcome with Midge ending up like many other hopeful artists who never "make it," or will we get a Hollywood ending showing how much the struggle was worth when Midge becomes a star?

Real-life superstar Rachel Brosnahan brings the marvelous to Mrs. Maisel. She looks stunning in Midge's array of colorful and well-tailored outfits. Although not Jewish herself, Brosnahan is compelling at playing a "Jewish American Princess." The interesting part about Mrs. Maisel is that it flips this negative stereotype of spoiled and rich Jewish women on its head. Midge begins the series as a "perfect Jewish wife," cooking her famous briskets for her husband and raising her two children. By the final season, we see an independent woman who does what it takes to make ends meet for her family and who is following her dreams, even if that means displeasing her parents. Midge Maisel can be a role model to girls and women everywhere, showing that even if you live in a box society created for you, it's never too late to break out and forge a path for yourself.

Before stepping on stage as Mrs. Maisel, Brosnahan appeared in numerous TV series, including House of Cards, Manhattan, and The Blacklist. Her performance as Mrs. Maisel is by far her most notable, and she has won an incredible amount of awards for it including two Golden Globes, two Critics' Choice Television Awards, a Primetime Emmy, two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, and more.

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Alex Borstein portrays foul-mouthed yet endearing Susie Myerson. Susie is Midge's friend and manager, who discovered her at her first performance at the Gaslight. Midge was Susie's first client, but she has since expanded her business and taken on new talents, such as the quirky comedian Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) and the incredible magician Alfie (Gideon Glick).

Bornstein won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Susie Myerson. She won an additional Emmy for her voice acting as Lois Griffin on Family Guy. Additional television performances include Robot Chicken, Getting On, the Cleveland Show, Gilmore Girls, Power Rangers Zeo, and so on. Other notable films include The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Ted, ParaNorman, Catwoman, and Bad Santa.

Tony Shalhoub as Abraham "Abe" Weissman

Playing Abe Weissman, Midge's uptight and overprotective father is Tony Shalhoub. Even though Abe is a supporting character, he is our favorite part of the show. Shalhoub's ability to do or say something ridiculous with a straight face is unique. Abe starts out as a math professor at Columbia University, but at the end of Season 4, his focus has turned to write for the newspaper, The Village Voice, and a book of his own.

Shalhoub won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as Abe. He was also awarded four other Emmys, a Golden Globe, six Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) Awards, and a Tony. Much of this recognition was for his work on the television show Monk, where he starred for eight seasons. Shalhoub has also appeared in the TV series Wings, BrainDead, Nurse Jackie, and Stark Raving Mad. He also has had a successful film career, working on pictures such as Spy Kids, Galaxy Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Men in Black, among others.

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Playing the stereotypical "Jewish mother" to Midge is Marin Hinkle. Rose is determined to have the perfect family and to portray a certain image to society. She is very unsupportive of her daughter and doesn't understand why she can't live a normal life as she did before. This all imploded when it was discovered that Midge was secretly doing stand-up comedy, which Rose has been struggling with ever since. In Season 4, Rose decided to start a matchmaking business and will continue with her project despite the other established matchmakers in New York's best efforts. We hope that by the end of the series, Rose can come to terms with her daughter's career choice.

Choosing acting as a career was no mistake for Marin Hinkle who has reached great success in the field. She received a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Rose. Other notable television shows she has appeared in are Two and a Half Men, Deception, and Once and Again. Some of her films include the recent Jumanji movies, I am Sam, The Next Big Thing, and Frequency.

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

Joel Maisel, the man who imploded their lives and inspired Midge to first take the stage is Midge's ex-husband. He is the owner of a nightclub and soon-to-be father to his girlfriend's baby. Academy-Award nominee Stephanie Hsu will return as Mei, bringing all the baby drama with her. Joel started as the cheating husband at the beginning of the series, but he has learned from his mistakes. Playing Joel is Michael Zegen, who makes us not entirely hate his slimy character, which is quite hard to do. Other hit shows Zegen has been a part of include Boardwalk Empire, Rescue Me, and The Walking Dead.

Additional Characters in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5

There are a plethora of other characters who lend their comedy chops to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. These include Caroline Aaron (21 Jump Street) and Kevin Pollak (The Usual Suspects), who play Shirley and Moishe Maisel, Joel's parents. Being promoted to series regulars after joining the show in the fourth season are Jason Ralph (The Magicians) playing Mike Carr. Alfie Fuller (Debra) plays Dinah Rutledge while Susie's secretary and Reid Scott (Veep) portray talk-show host Gordon Ford.

After a brief sexual encounter with Midge, the married man played by Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls) will be returning. We will also be getting a guest appearance from Kelly Bishop (Dirty Dancing), who plays one of Rose's rival matchmakers.

Unfortunately, Luke Kirby (Take This Walz) won't return as a series regular, but he will be included in at least one episode. It will be interesting to see how they wrap up Bruce's storyline, as his character in real life met such a tragic end. Aside from the characters we already know, new faces will be joining the cast, including Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Darren Criss (Glee), and Sutton Foster (Younger).

Every one of these characters is colorful and memorable, and we are excited to be part of their lives one more time before the curtain closes on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.