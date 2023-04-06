The world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is about to get a lot brighter, as the Prime Video comedy has some fantastic new additions for the cast of its final season. According to Entertainment Weekly, Hank Azaria, Sutton Foster and Darren Criss will be joining Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) during the last chapters of her story. After five seasons, and multiple Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and Primetime Emmy Awards, the series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino is ready to reach its conclusion, consolidating itself as one of the most decorated productions to come from the streamer.

After Midge's long journey to reach her dreams, it looks like the final steps won't be as easy as she thought. Her relentless spirit, brave determination, and unquestionable charisma have helped her get to this point, but stardom is not kind to everybody, as the performer will soon learn. But, after having an epiphany while running into a billboard made for the Gordon Ford Show, the performer is more than ready to leave her mark anywhere she goes. Fans who have been following Midge's story since 2017 have to brace themselves for the conclusion of this lovely comedy, while hoping for the best when it comes to the career of their dear stand-up comedian.

Azaria has made a career for himself with voicing several characters in The Simpsons. If you've ever laughed at a joke uttered by Moe, Chief Wiggum or the Comic Book Guy, you've enjoyed the work of the performer, who has lent his voice to the iconic animated show for decades. When it comes to the live-action side of his career, Azaria played the nefarious Gargamel in the 2011 adaptation of The Smurfs. He is also widely known for role as Eddie in the Apple TV+ series, Hello Tomorrow! Considering the diverse roles he has taken throughout the course of his career, he's more than ready to join Mrs. Maisel.

Image via Apple TV+

Darren Criss and Sutton Foster Are Exciting Additions to the Cast

If you're The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a show that has been a love letter to the theatre industry, of course you'd like a performer like Criss to join the cast of your final season. The actor proved his ability to take the stage with his role of Blaine Anderson in Glee. But during the most recent chapter of his career, Criss has dedicated his time to hosting The Queen Family Singalong and making a special appearance during the Muppets Haunted Mansion. After having plenty of fun in family-friendly productions, the performer is ready to join the final bow of Prime Video's impressive comedy.

Additionally, a performer like Foster who has made her mark on Broadway, and has two Tony Awards to prove it, is without an intriguing addition to the cast. What's even more exciting about Foster's casting is that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will reunite the actress with Sherman-Palladino, as the two worked on the fan favorite short-lived comedy drama Bunheads.

You can check out the trailer for the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel below, before the show returns on April 14: