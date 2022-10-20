It won't be long until fans will have to bid farewell to Miriam "Midge" Maisel for good. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is gearing up for its fifth and final season, bringing Rachel Brosnahan's career as the upstart comic facing the ups and downs of stand-up comedy in New York to an end. With the curtain about to close, Brosnahan's co-star Alex Borstein shared several behind-the-scenes images on her Instagram showing the gang all together for their final table read and a commemorative photo.

Borstein prepares for the end with the final read, saying "The final table read of @maiseltv hit me like a punch in the gut. And now we begin the countdown to our inevitable goodbyes." Since 2017, she's been right beside Brosnahan's Maisel as her manager and friend Susie Myerson, coaching her to where she is now in the comedy world and earning herself a pair of Emmy wins in the process. It's fitting then that one of the photos has her in her typical newsboy cap reveling in a final moment with her castmates.

The other set of images is all about leaving something behind not just for the cast, but for everyone to remember the show. Borstein, Brosnahan, and more are shown around a bench in Central Park dedicated to series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino by the show's wonderful cast of characters, Midge, Susie, Abe (Tony Shalhoub), Rose (Marin Hinkle), Joel (Michael Zegen), Moishe (Kevin Pollack), and Shirley (Caroline Aaron). Aptly titled The Maisel Mench Bench, it sits along The Mall and Literary Walk in the park. Borstein attests to how the bench creates a lasting legacy for the show, saying in the post:

Saying goodbye is so very hard to do. We decided to dedicate this bench to our fearless leaders and create a special place where we can all meet for years and years to come. See you at the bench, my friends.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has dazzled audiences with the unlikely rise of its titular comedian since it first launched on Prime Video, earning a stunning 20 Emmys along the way. The series kicked off with Midge living a perfectly comfortable life with her husband until he left her for his secretary, sending her on a night of drinking that would culminate in a rant that proved her innate talent for comedy. From there, she'd forge a special relationship with Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), face discrimination for her gender, deal with a vengeful, jealous comedian in Jane Lynch's Sophie Lennon, and juggle her familial relations and romantic life, all while being uniquely herself.

Midge will get a proper send-off with Season 5 as it features a number of returning faces from throughout the series, including Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, Alfie Fuller, Jason Ralph, and Reid Scott. They'll all re-join the series regulars along with additional cast members Peter Friedman, Chloë Kerwin, Austin Basis, Josh Grisetti, Michael Cyril Creighton, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Lucas Kavner.

There's no release date yet for Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel but previous seasons can currently be streamed on Prime Video. See the cast get together as they prepare to wrap filming with one final table read and some commemorative photos below.