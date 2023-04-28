Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 5 Episode 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel features Miriam “Midge” Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, who had what every woman in the 50s wanted: a good husband, good social status, and children. But, after her husband leaves her for his mistress, her life takes a completely different turn when she discovers her talent and love for comedy. Throughout the series, her success as a comedienne grows with opportunity after opportunity. Still, this journey has exposed just how much her old life dedicated to family was not her cup of tea.

Early on, Midge worked the crowd at the Gaslight, a small venue that features open-mic performances, with stand-up that revealed her true feelings about her old life as a housewife. For example, during a set in an earlier season, she voices that she may not have actually wanted to be a mom. There are many clues that prove this, like the fact that the kids rarely appear on-screen. Their names are also easily forgettable because of their lack of presence.

In the few scenes with them, the audience learns that her daughter is Esther and her son is Ethan. They spend most of their time with their grandparents while Midge chases fame. She also never shows much love and affection toward her children throughout the entire series. After moving back in with her parents, she warns her father, Abe (played by Tony Shalhoub), that turning off the TV will enrage Ethan. While he did get rather angry when the TV was turned off, it showed that Midge is content with passing parenting off to a screen.

RELATED: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5: Is Gordon Ford a Real Person?

Midge Prioritizes Her Career

Image via Amazon Prime Video

While the clues are there in previous seasons that prove Midge is not really parent material, the final season includes flash-forwards of Esther and Ethan as adults. The first scene of the season shows Esther (Alexandra Socha) as a young adult. The scene opens up with a discussion between Esther and her therapist in which she laments about her stressful relationship with her self-centered mother who values her own career over her daughter’s brilliance. Her therapist recognizes how intellectually gifted she is, but apparently, Midge does not according to Esther.

In another flash-forward, Ethan (Ben Rosenfield) is living in Israel and on track to becoming a rabbi. While working on a farm, Midge arrives by helicopter disturbing the peace. During the conversation, she seems to invalidate his desire to become a rabbi instead of going to college. As if that is not enough, she keeps bringing the conversation back to her and her successful career in comedy as she does with Esther. The flash-forward ends with Ethan announcing his engagement to his dear mother who did not know previously due to her selfishness.

Children Feel More Like a Burden to Midge and Joel

Image via Prime Video

Flash-forwards aside, Midge’s lack of parenting skills back in 1961 reveals why Esther and Ethan turn out the way they do as adults. When the flash-forward with Ethan ends, the scene that follows shows Midge and Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) putting tape on the floor for Ethan to sleep on in order to transition from Midge’s bed to his own room. When Midge first discovered him sleeping in her bed, she seemed startled and slightly annoyed instead of responding in a way that was warm and understanding.

When enacting the plan for Ethan’s transition back to his own bedroom, Mrs. Maisel argues with her dad who views the plan more like a loose guideline. While this is normal, what happens during this argument disregards Ethan’s sleep and comfort. While he is sleeping, she and her dad drag him back and forth across the floor for the entire scene eventually waking him up when he is alone.

All in all, it seems clear that, given the choice, Midge would not have had children. It is clear that she views her career above all else. Not only does she neglect her children, but she jumps from relationship to relationship because no man is as important as her success. The life that she led prior to becoming a comedienne happened the way it did because women were still financially dependent on their husbands, and they were expected to have children. If the character lived in the 21st century, she may have lived a better-suited life to her without adding the collateral damage.