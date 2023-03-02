The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has finally set the date for the premiere of the fifth and final season of the beloved Prime Video series, which stars Rachel Brosnahan as the titular funny lady Midge Maisel. The final season will have a lot of ground to cover, following the Season 4 finale, which saw Midge have an epiphany while trudging through New York in a blizzard. The epiphany, of course, was that she had finally reached the point where she was ready to fully ascend to stardom—thanks to a well-placed billboard for The Gordon Ford Show. Hopefully, everything works out for her when the series returns on April 14, 2023.

In addition to revealing the release date, Prime Video also shared a short teaser featuring Brosnahan, and the synopsis for the final season—which seems to imply that her rise to fame may not be as easy as she hoped. The synopsis reads: "In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away." What could that possibly mean? Aside from period-typical sexism against women, of course.

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will see Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph return opposite Brosnahan. Additionally, it has been reported that Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia will reprise their Season 4 roles in the final season. Notably, Prime Video has yet to confirm if fans can expect to see Luke Kirby reprise his role as the real-life comedian Lenny Bruce, who played a pretty pivotal role in Midge's life throughout the series, particularly in the final few episodes of the fourth season. Hopefully, this doesn't mean the series will time-jump past his tragic end.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Rachel Brosnahan Calls the Midge/Lenny Scene “Beautifully Written”

Following the critical success of Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hails from the dynamic duo of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. Before the series wrapped back in November, a casting call revealed that the team is gearing up to helm another series—this time about ballet, which caused quite a few fans to speculate if the new series will be connected to the short-lived, but beloved, series Bunheads.

While Midge may be struggling to climb the success leader, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been an awards darling since the very beginning, picking up 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, six Critics Choice Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards—to name just a few of the series' many accolades.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for its fifth and final season on April 14, 2023. Watch the short teaser below: